Bridging the gap: Encouraging more women in STEM for the future of global capability centres in India

By Nidhi Jain, Director – Product Development

With the GCC sector poised to become a $100 billion industry by 2030 employing over 2.5 million professionals, according to a Nasscom report in collaboration with Zinnov, the GCC landscape is rapidly emerging as a critical hub for innovation and global business transformation. The need for a balanced and representative workforce has never been more critical. Yet, a stark reality persists: a significant underrepresentation in STEM roles within GCCs.

The Missing Piece: Unlocking the Potential of Women in STEM

Why does this gap exist? What barriers prevent women from reaching their full potential in these fields? More importantly, how can we dismantle these barriers to foster a truly inclusive ecosystem within GCCs?

Understanding the critical role women play in fostering creativity and stronger productivity and business performance, GCCs have been taking intentional steps to create a more inclusive workforce, not just at the leadership level but across the organisational hierarchy.

Let’s explore the challenges and opportunities surrounding inclusion in STEM within GCCs. The goal is to illuminate the path towards a brighter future – one where women are empowered to lead, innovate, and shape the future of technology.

Exploring Challenges and Opportunities:

Balancing the Scale of Responsibilities: Juggling demanding careers with personal responsibilities remains a significant challenge for women. By advocating flexible organisational policies, organisations can effectively support women in balancing their career and personal responsibilities. These policies should be available to all employees, and consider the caregiving responsibilities of all parents. By creating a more inclusive workplace, organisations can help women thrive and reach their full potential.

Role Models and Mentorship: The dearth of female leaders in STEM can create a sense of isolation and self-doubt among aspiring women. Women in STEM fields often lack visible role models and mentors who can guide, inspire, and advocate for them. This absence can make it difficult for women to navigate their careers and see themselves in senior or technical roles. Organisations with more women in senior executive roles, see more women in their workforce, and attract more women Organisations must actively promote the visibility of female role models, foster mentorship programs, and create a culture of support to inspire and guide the next generation of women leaders.

Breaking Stereotypes: From a young age, girls often receive subtle signals to not pursue STEM fields due to ingrained stereotypes and societal biases. By challenging these norms, promoting STEM education for girls, and showcasing the achievements of women in technology, we can inspire a new generation of girls to dream big and pursue their passions.

Building a More Inclusive Future:

Empowering Women Leaders: The conversation needs to start at the top. Leaders must set the precedent and role model organisational values and culture by driving conversations which encourage their teams to cultivate an inclusive environment. Ultimately, driving inclusive decision-making and creating a workplace culture that values a wide variety of perspectives is beneficial to ‌employees, organisations and customers.

Talent-Focused Hiring: The recruitment process itself is very crucial when it comes to hiring talent. Hiring panels and candidate pools should reflect a good mix of genders, creating opportunities for women to join and thrive. In recent years, an increasing number of businesses are offering second-career options to women, while enabling them to continue their careers through remote or hybrid work models.

Investing in the future: By collaborating with educational institutions and NGOs, organisations can support STEM education for girls, offer scholarships, and create awareness about the exciting career paths available in technology.

Realising a future with more women within GCCs is a collective effort. It requires a commitment from organisations, individuals, and society as a whole to challenge biases, create opportunities, and empower women to reach their full potential.

By bridging the gender gap in STEM, we not only unlock the potential of countless talented women but also fuel innovation, drive economic growth, and create a more inclusive future for all.