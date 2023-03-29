Express Computer

Can digital lending solutions surpass the traditional or conventional lending approach?

By Praveen Paulose, MD & CEO, Celusion Technologies

In the past few years, the financial landscape has significantly transformed with the help of digital lending solutions. Digital lending solutions are popular due to their convenience, accessibility, and speed. They leverage technology and data analytics to offer loans to borrowers quickly, efficiently, and with less paperwork. With the advent of digital lending solutions, the traditional lending approach faces stiff competition.

Traditional lending has been the go-to method for borrowers for a very long time. The process involves visiting a bank or a credit union and filling out a loan application. The lender evaluates the applicant’s credit score, income, and other factors to determine whether they qualify for a loan. On the other hand, digital lending solutions are quick, accessible, and have relaxed eligibility criteria. The application process is entirely online, which means borrowers can apply from the comfort of their homes, and the loan approval can take as little as a few hours.

Benefits of Digital Lending Solutions
They offer a streamlined process that eliminates the need for physical visits to banks or credit unions. Borrowers can apply for loans online, submit their documents digitally, and receive funds in their bank accounts within a few days.
Digital lending solutions use advanced algorithms to evaluate borrowers’ creditworthiness and offer loans with lower interest rates and flexible repayment terms.
Digital lending solutions are inclusive. This is particularly important for small business owners, freelancers, and people with non-traditional sources of income who may not meet the strict eligibility criteria of traditional lenders.
People who do not have a credit history or collateral can still access loans through digital lending solutions. These platforms use alternative data sources such as social media, utility bills, and rent payments to evaluate the borrower’s creditworthiness.

However, with benefits comes drawbacks as well. Even though digital lending solutions are now vastly used by customers, they still have their challenges.

Challenges of Digital Lending Solutions
One of the primary issues is the lack of face-to-face interaction between borrowers and lenders. Traditional lenders typically build relationships with their clients, and this helps them to understand their needs and provide personalised solutions. With digital lending solutions, borrowers may feel disconnected from their lenders, leading to trust issues.
Another challenge is the risk of fraud and cyber-attacks. Digital lending solutions rely on technology, making them vulnerable to hacking and data breaches. This can result in identity theft, loss of funds, and other financial crimes. Lenders must invest heavily in cybersecurity to mitigate these risks.

How to Overcome These Challenges
Even though digital lenders may not meet borrowers in person, they can still personalise their solutions by gathering data about their customers’ needs, preferences, and financial situations. Lenders can use this data to tailor their offerings to each borrower and provide a more personalised experience. Digital lenders can also use technology such as chatbots, video calls, or customised emails to create a human touch and connect with borrowers on a personal level.
To overcome the risk of fraud and cyber-attacks, digital lenders should prioritise cybersecurity by implementing robust security protocols, investing in cybersecurity technology, and conducting regular security audits. Lenders should also educate their employees and customers on best security practices and provide resources for reporting and addressing security concerns. By taking these proactive measures, lenders can build trust with borrowers and safeguard their sensitive information and assets from cyber threats.

In conclusion, digital lending solutions have the potential to surpass the traditional or conventional lending approach. They offer convenience, accessibility, and speed, and they are inclusive. However, they must address the challenges of trust and cybersecurity to gain borrowers’ confidence and become a viable alternative to traditional lending. Lenders must also ensure that their algorithms and data analytics are fair and unbiased to avoid discrimination against certain borrower groups. It’s important to note that digital lending solutions and traditional lending are not mutually exclusive. Both approaches have strengths and weaknesses; lenders can leverage both to provide their clients with comprehensive financial solutions. The key is to strike a balance between the two and provide borrowers with the best of both worlds.

