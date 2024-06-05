Express Computer

Conducive, growth oriented policies for the fintech Industry: Expectations from the new government

By Amit Bansal, Founder, Bharat Loan

The Fintech sector has the potential to revolutionise the financial landscape, drive economic growth, and foster financial inclusion. Therefore, it is imperative for the new government to recognize and support the growth of this sector by implementing conducive policies and regulations.

One of the key areas where the government’s attention is sought is in easing regulations for fintech companies and Non-Banking Financial Companies. While regulations are necessary for maintaining stability and safeguarding consumer interests, overly stringent regulations can stifle innovation and hamper growth. Hence, striking a balance between oversight and innovation is crucial. By providing a conducive regulatory environment, the government can encourage investment and entrepreneurship in the fintech space, ultimately leading to job creation and economic development.

Moreover, there is a pressing need for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to address the challenges faced by NBFCs, particularly in accessing credit. NBFCs play a vital role in providing credit to underserved segments of the population, such as small businesses and individuals without a robust credit history. However, these institutions often face difficulties in securing credit lines, which constrains their ability to lend and grow their operations. Therefore, by facilitating easier access to credit for NBFCs, the RBI can empower them to expand their reach and fulfill their socio-economic objectives.

Furthermore, there is a call for the RBI to establish a dedicated office or mechanism for addressing the concerns of stakeholders in the NBFC sector. Delays in regulatory approvals and decision-making processes can impede the functioning of NBFCs and hinder their ability to serve their customers effectively. By streamlining processes and creating a designated point of contact for NBFC stakeholders, the RBI can enhance transparency, efficiency, and responsiveness, thereby fostering a conducive ecosystem for the growth of NBFCs.

The new government has a significant opportunity to support and catalyze the growth of the fintech sector by implementing policies that promote innovation, ease regulatory burdens, and address the specific needs of NBFCs. By doing so, the government can unleash the full potential of fintech to drive inclusive economic growth, enhance financial services accessibility, and propel India towards becoming a global fintech hub.

