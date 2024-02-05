Data driven insights transforming mental health care with personalised precision

By Viswanathan Sundaram, Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer, Niyama Digital Healthcare

A pivotal shift is unfolding in the realm of healthcare and wellness, driven not by conventional approach, but by the potent force of data. We envision a future where the intricacies of the human mind integrate seamlessly with innovative therapeutic approaches. This convergence of advanced technology and introspection positions data as the linchpin, revolutionising mental well-being. This isn’t just a narrative; it symbolises a profound shift in the essence of care, where perceptive insights from data echo more powerfully than words.

There has been a wide confabulation around personalised healthcare since the last decade and demand for personalised mental healthcare has witnessed a significant upswing in recent years. According to a McKinsey & Company report (2023), individuals with unmet mental health needs are willing to pay 2-3 times more for personalised care, underscoring the substantial market potential. Shockingly, the World Health Organisation (2023) reveals that over 264 million people globally suffer from depression, with only 1 in 3 receiving effective treatment, emphasising the urgent need for personalised approaches.

The surge in mental health startups leveraging data is evidenced by a significant uptick in

investments in digital therapeutics, as highlighted by an 80% YoY growth in a CB Insights report (Q3 2023). This momentum is driven by the promising potential of personalised interventions. The comprehensive methodology, fueled by insightful data analysis, addresses multifaceted aspects of mental well-being by tailoring interventions to individual preferences and treatment responses, providing users with a diverse and data-driven therapeutic experience.

Startups are at the forefront of pioneering personalised treatment plans, with prescription digital therapeutics for depression and other psychological conditions utilising real-time symptom tracking and feedback. This dynamic approach allows for the adjustment of treatment intensity, leading to significant reductions in symptoms. In the realm of preventive mental health, early intervention programs leverage machine learning to

identify individuals at risk of developing common issues like anxiety or depression as well as complex psychological conditions. The outcomes are substantial, with reduced symptom severity and a decreased need for future treatment.

The emergence of telehealth within the digital health landscape has seen a rapid evolution, with digital mental health standing out as a specialised and well-suited vertical for telehealth settings. Unlike physical illnesses, the nature of psychiatry, being assessment-driven, lends itself seamlessly to a digital health offering. The systematic and holistic approach to recording patient history, encompassing self-assessment symptom checklists, comprehensive Electronic Health Record (EHR) data, psychiatry mental status examinations, and psychotherapeutic intakes, aligns well with the tele-health framework. This unique aspect makes psychiatry an opportune field for tech-driven digital mental health providers.

In the realm of digital mental health, an integrative model like ours adopts evidence-supported practices, combining mind-body medicine with conventional Western psychiatry. This philosophy aims not only to alleviate symptoms but also to conduct a root cause analysis based on Ayurveda principles, addressing physical, psychological, and metabolic imbalances. By leveraging AI technology on augmented data sets, diagnostic capabilities, analysing speech, facial expressions, and behavior patterns are enhanced. The integration of natural language processing, machine learning, and computer vision aids in precise diagnosis and prediction, allowing timely intervention when needed.

Data-driven insights not only personalise therapy recommendations for faster symptom reduction but also empower proactive measures, predicting mental health trends and identifying preventive strategies. This marks a paradigm shift in mental health care, fostering an anticipatory and individualised approach to well-being. Crucial to this journey is addressing algorithmic bias, demanding regular audits to uphold fairness in AI applications and ensure equitable outcomes.

The burgeoning adoption of digital mental health solutions is reshaping the landscape of mental well-being, as evidenced by the insights from recent studies. Among young adults aged 18-25, a staggering 44% are reported to engage with online therapy or mental health apps, showcasing a pronounced preference for digital platforms in this demographic compared to the broader population where the usage stands at 17%.

Additionally, gender dynamics come into play, with the Journal of Medical Internet Research revealing that women exhibit a slightly higher inclination, constituting 53% of users compared to men at 47%. This growing reliance on digital mental health avenues not only reflects evolving preferences but also highlights the potential for these platforms to bridge gaps in mental health care accessibility across diverse demographics. As we stand on the cusp of this transformative era, the potential to revolutionise mental health care transcends mere possibility; it is an unfolding reality. The true power of data lies not just in the numbers but in the tangible impact on lives transformed and well-being restored. As we peer into the future, it becomes increasingly evident that the trajectory of mental health care is unmistakably personalised, with data emerging as the driving force behind this monumental and compassionate shift.