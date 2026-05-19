Digital twins for physical goods: The next billion-object data problem

By Ayush Jhawar, Founder & CEO of Genefied

A distributor in Kanpur gets billed for 800 cases of a mid-tier snack brand. Secondary sales data, submitted weekly, shows strong offtake. The regional manager is satisfied. Three weeks later, the same distributor asks for credit notes because stock is expiring at his godown.

This runs through General Trade at scale, and we have seen it repeat across categories, geographies, and distributor sizes for over a decade.

Billing and movement are two different events, and most brands treat them as one. What reaches the distributor, what moves to the retailer, what actually sells through these are three separate realities that rarely get reconciled in time to act on. Giving every physical unit its own traceable identity is what closes that gap.

When a Product Carries Its Own Record

A single scan from a kirana retailer in Nagpur does more than most brand managers realise. When the product carries a unique unit-level identity, that scan confirms the item is genuine, logs its position in the supply chain, and validates whether a retailer incentive has been earned. Authentication, traceability, and scheme validation complete in one interaction.

The product builds its own movement record through every touchpoint it encounters.

In a paint brand’s GT network across UP and Bihar, scan data from retailers revealed a pattern that distributor billing had masked for months. Certain talukas showed repeated authentication scans on the same SKU codes, pointing to parallel stock entering through unauthorised routes. That signal appeared weeks before any complaint was filed or return was raised. The intervention was geographic and specific. The system created accountability at every node, and acting on it fast became possible because the data arrived in real time.

Scheme Misuse and the Validation Gap

Trade schemes in General Trade are designed to move stock during a fixed window. Buy a certain number of cases, earn a certain incentive. The structure is straightforward. Execution rarely is.

The problem begins after the scheme is announced. Distributors push inventory aggressively in the first few days because billing targets are tied to scheme performance. Retailers may or may not actually receive the stock during that window. Some claims get duplicated. Some outlets are shown as participants despite limited sell-through. By the time field teams reconcile which retailer genuinely qualified, the scheme period is already over.

This delay creates a validation gap. Incentives move faster than verification. Responsibility becomes difficult to assign because the underlying movement data reaches the brand weeks later, usually through fragmented reporting from distributors and sales teams.

When retailer participation is tied to scan-based verification, validation happens at the moment of interaction. A retailer scanning a product into inventory confirms receipt immediately. The scheme credit attaches at that point. Disputes reduce sharply because participation is tied to verified movement instead of assumed sell-through.

A beverages brand running a summer scheme across Maharashtra reduced scheme leakage after moving to scan-linked validation. Incentives triggered only on verified scans at the outlet level. Distributors could claim retailer participation only for stock that had genuinely moved. Retailers who participated received payouts faster and more predictably, and that consistency improved engagement through the next cycle

The Geography of Counterfeits

Counterfeit entry in India’s GT network clusters. Specific districts, specific SKUs, specific price points. A personal care brand found this when mapping authentication failures across Rajasthan. Three districts showed a concentration of failed scans that did not match the expected supply pattern. Stock had moved through the official distributor, but items entering the same retail outlets were failing authentication.

The signal surfaced early enough to protect the retailers selling genuine product and the consumers buying it. Brand authenticity becomes something the supply chain actively enforces, scan by scan, rather than something marketing claims after the fact.

Counterfeit identification at the cluster level changes how brands respond. Enforcement becomes targeted. The right distributors get contacted, the right geographies get audited, and the correction happens before the damage compounds.

The Data Scale Nobody Planned For

When a mid-sized FMCG brand runs scan-based engagement across 50,000 retail touchpoints nationally, the data volume moves into event-scale territory. Each scan is a timestamped, geo-tagged event tied to a unique product identity. Across a full year and multiple SKUs, that runs into hundreds of millions of data points.

Traditional ERP and CRM systems were built for transactional data, structured, periodic, batch-processed. Unit-level product signals are continuous and edge-generated. The architecture required to process and extract patterns from this data differs in kind, not just in volume.

The brands operating this well have separated the event layer from the reporting layer. Raw scan events feed into pattern detection in real time. Anomalies surface before the weekly review cycle. Stock allocation decisions get made against what is actually moving. The decisions become data-led because the underlying data finally reflects ground reality.

Kirana Behaviour as a Data Asset

The kirana store is the last node in India’s GT supply chain and the least observed. Scan activity brings ground-level demand into view, far more directly than surveys or panel data ever could.

When scan-led engagement runs through the network, store-level behaviour becomes visible. Active outlets stand out. Stores with billing but no scans point to idle stock or weak sell-through. Repeated high-volume scans from a few points often indicate bulk buying for redistribution rather than regular counter sales.

These signals shape how stock is allocated, how schemes are structured, and which retailers are prioritised. A retailer who scans consistently, earns on verified activity, and sees timely recognition engages differently. That shows up in shelf placement, in recommendations, and in which brand gets pushed when supply is limited.

India’s General Trade system has over 12 million retail touchpoints, most operating with limited reporting infrastructure. Brands have spent decades trying to see through that fog using proxies like distributor billing, field audits, and retailer surveys. Each proxy adds a version of reality. Unit-level identity replaces the proxies with a live record of every interaction a product has had through the chain.

The brands using that intelligence to hold their networks accountable, reward retailers who are genuinely performing, and protect consumers who deserve an authentic product are building supply chains that compound in value over time.

The data problem that follows is large. The opportunity it creates is larger. The product is describing the supply chain, and for the first time in India’s GT history, brands have the tools and the 12-year-deep pattern recognition to act on what it is saying.