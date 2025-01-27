Freedom from Cyber Threats: An AI-powered Republic on the Rise

By Dipesh Kaura, Country Director, Securonix, India

India’s rise as a digital powerhouse has not been without its hurdles. While initiatives like Digital India have propelled the nation into a new era of economic growth, they have also further exposed the attack surface for cyber threats. In 2024, cyber fraud cost India a staggering ₹11,333 crore, highlighting the urgency of addressing vulnerabilities in its digital ecosystem. As of the third quarter (July to September), India tracked a 3000% surge in cyberattacks, with bot activity specifically increasing by 145%.

These challenges, however, have catalysed a transformation. Leveraging its vast pool of tech talent and burgeoning AI capabilities, India is positioning itself to lead in the global fight against cyber threats.



The Current Cybersecurity Challenges in India

The sophistication of Cyber Threats

Cyber threats are becoming increasingly advanced. A 2025 report by the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) revealed a 45% surge in ransomware attacks targeting Indian businesses. Furthermore, AI-driven tactics like deepfake scams are on the rise. In fact, in 2024 alone, deepfake cybercrimes accounted for a staggering loss of ₹70,000 crores. Insider threats represent a significant and growing concern for Indian organisations as well, especially due to their covert nature posing a challenge for data breach detection. In one case involving a prominent finance company this year, an employee leaked sensitive data, not only causing financial and reputational harm but also impacting about 8 million consumers. Thankfully, industry-leading cybersecurity firms have taken charge of creating AI-powered threat solutions to pre-empt and combat current cyber threats in a lasting manner.

India’s regulatory framework is evolving to meet the demands of a rapidly digitizing economy. While the Personal Data Protection Bill (PDPB) aligns with global standards like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), enforcement challenges are still going strong. Cross-border data breaches and compliance complexities further emphasise the need for a proactive regulatory approach.

The Dual Nature of AI in Cybersecurity

AI has emerged as a pivotal tool in addressing cybersecurity challenges. Its real-time threat detection capabilities allow for the monitoring of vast networks and rapid anomaly identification. Infosys, for instance, has implemented AI-driven solutions that have significantly reduced incident response times. The applied AI venture, part of Infosys Topaz, ensures that AI investments are scalable, secure, and capable of adapting to future needs while addressing associated risks. Predictive analytics powered by AI can anticipate vulnerabilities by analysing historical data and behavioral patterns. Moreover, automating routine tasks enables human experts to focus on strategic priorities, enhancing overall operational efficiency.

However, the same technology can be weaponised. Cybercriminals are increasingly using generative AI tools to craft sophisticated phishing campaigns that evade traditional defenses. Additionally, malicious actors can exploit AI to amplify insider threats or launch large-scale attacks. Voice cloning can replicate voices with high accuracy, enabling impersonation in real-time scams. AI-generated images or documents can support fabricated claims, such as fake insurance cases. Ensuring that AI systems remain secure and ethical is paramount to mitigating these risks.



Transforming a Powerful Beast into a Guardian

Harnessing AI for the Greater Good

Ethical AI deployment is critical to its effective use in cybersecurity. AI ethics boards that ensure transparency and accountability are fast gaining traction in India. This move aligns with the broader trend of incorporating ethics into AI governance, signalling a proactive approach to address potential societal and regulatory challenges. Collaborative efforts among the government, private sector, and academia—such as IISc Bengaluru’s partnership with CERT-In to develop AI-powered anomaly detection tools—are also playing a vital role.

Mitigating Risks

To mitigate AI-related risks, organisations are adopting global frameworks like that of the National Institute of Standards and Technology in the US. Cybersecurity professionals must maintain active oversight of AI systems, ensuring they operate within ethical boundaries and deliver reliable outputs. This AI-human collaboration is essential to preventing unintended consequences.

Building a Cyber-Immunity Ecosystem

Steps to Resilience

Developing a resilient AI-driven cybersecurity infrastructure requires substantial investment. The Indian government’s allocation of over ₹550 crores to AI research demonstrates its commitment to innovation and data security. Collaborations with leading cybersecurity companies exemplify scalable solutions to secure digital ecosystems, prioritising resilience, ethical governance, and comprehensive data protection. Research tools like the Gartner Magic Quadrant also offer reliable and useful insights into the leading companies that offer the best and latest SIEM technology solutions.

Upskilling the workforce is equally important. Training programs focused on AI-specific cybersecurity skills are preparing India’s talent pool to tackle future challenges effectively.

Pre-empting Future Threats

Proactive strategies are essential to counter the evolution of cyber threats. Simulation tools enable organizations to anticipate and neutralise potential vulnerabilities. Now, cybersecurity threats can be intercepted by high-class threat detection SIEM data clouds and autonomous threat sweeps. Advanced threat research, conducted by dedicated labs within organisations, plays a crucial role in uncovering emerging attack vectors and providing actionable insights to pre-empt potential breaches. By fostering a proactive security culture, businesses can shift from reactive defences to anticipatory strategies that safeguard their digital assets.

Conclusion

India’s emergence as a global force in cybersecurity is underpinned by its exceptional tech talent and progressive vision. The nation is projected to produce over 2.5 million skilled AI professionals by 2028, solidifying its position as a global hub for cybersecurity innovation.

India is not just defending its digital ecosystem but setting new global standards for cybersecurity. The journey toward freedom from cyber threats is an opportunity for India to rise as a beacon of innovation, resilience, and leadership in the digital age.