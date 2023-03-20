From bias to intersectionality: The evolution of inclusion in workforce

By Ramya Parashar, COO, MiQ

Achieving gender equality in the tech industry has been an ongoing struggle, with women facing numerous obstacles and challenges. Although there has been some progress made in recent years, significant barriers such as gender bias in hiring and promotion and a lack of access to education and training still pose major challenges for women in the tech industry. However, the emergence of innovative technologies has presented new opportunities to address these challenges and promote greater gender equality in the industry. In this article, we will explore the ways in which technology can be leveraged to support women in the tech industry, as well as the key trends and developments that are shaping the future of gender inclusion in the field.

Empowering Women through Online Learning and Mentorship

Online learning platforms and e-courses, for instance, have been remarkable advancements in this area. These platforms offer women the chance to acquire knowledge and work together remotely, eliminating the obstacles of location and timetable. Women who lack access to conventional educational resources can now acquire tech skills and pursue a profession in the industry with the aid of technology. Moreover, I believe technology can assist in connecting women with mentors and role models who can offer guidance and counsel.

Building Stronger Networks

Social media and online communities can link women in the industry and establish a forum for collaboration and encouragement. It is my belief, that through these platforms, women can share their experiences, seek advice, and find support from others who understand the unique challenges they face. It’s also worth noting that technology can aid in mitigating bias in recruitment and advancement procedures by utilizing algorithms to drive data-based decision-making based on objective criteria, rather than subjective judgments.

The Need for a Collective Effort in Establishing Inclusive Workplace Culture

The tech industry is increasingly turning to AI-powered tools to eliminate demographic information, such as name and location, from resumes prior to review. This helps to reduce unconscious bias in the hiring process. Companies are also using video interviewing and data analytics to create diversity and inclusion dashboards that help identify patterns of bias in hiring, promotion, and performance evaluation. Virtual reality (VR) training can simulate real-life scenarios and provide employees with immersive experiences that help them understand the impact of bias on others. Chatbots and virtual assistants provide unbiased and inclusive information to candidates during the hiring process.

However, in my opinion, it is essential to acknowledge that technology alone cannot resolve the problem of gender inequality in the industry. Collective efforts must be made at all levels of the industry to establish and foster a more inclusive and equitable workplace culture. In particular, the next stage of inclusion evolution for the industry will involve taking into account the ways in which different forms of discrimination intersect and impact individuals differently. This includes adopting a more holistic approach to inclusion, such as the use of DE&I metrics that go beyond simple headcount statistics and focus on the representation of underrepresented groups in leadership roles.

Inclusive technology, inclusive leadership, and social responsibility are also critical trends that are picking pace in this area. The industry needs to train leaders to recognize and mitigate biases, create accountability for DE&I efforts, and leverage the power and influence of the industry to promote social justice and advance the rights and opportunities of marginalized groups.

To summarize, it is crucial to acknowledge that relying solely on technology will not effectively address this issue. The integration of innovation and technology can greatly contribute to advancing gender equality in the tech sector. We need a more inclusive workplace culture that considers intersectionality and how discrimination impacts individuals.