Cisco doubles down on security innovation and infrastructure to help Indian organizations tackle cybersecurity risks in a hybrid world

Doubling down on its commitment to India, Cisco has announced significant security innovations and investments in security infrastructure in the country to help organizations become more resilient and tackle the cybersecurity risks in a hybrid world.

The company, a global leader in cybersecurity, is introducing new risk-based capabilities across its security portfolio for hybrid and multi-cloud environments in India. These capabilities demonstrate progress towards realizing the full vision of the Cisco Security Cloud, which will safeguard the integrity of an organization’s entire IT ecosystem. This includes the latest innovations in Zero Trust, application security, and secure connectivity.

A strong security posture in the digital world is rooted in the Zero Trust security framework. Cisco announced the launch of several new features for its Duo Risk-Based Authentication solution. These features address security issues, including remembered devices and Wi-Fi Fingerprint to authenticate less often in trusted situations, Verified Push to protect against phishing attacks, and expanded SSO capabilities that notify and allow users to reset their passwords before they expire, improving productivity for modern enterprises.

Daisy Chittilapilly, President, Cisco India & SAARC, said, “The world is becoming increasingly hybrid and organizations have to adapt quickly. Their success hinges in large part on their ability to tackle the cybersecurity risks that this presents. At Cisco, we are committed to helping Indian organizations enhance security resilience so they can turn their digitization into a competitive advantage. We are introducing innovative cyber capabilities, expanding our security data center footprint, and continuing to build a dedicated engineering workforce in India to help organizations fortify their defenses and catalyze their transformation in the digital age.’’

At the same time, as apps become the business, Cisco announced that it has made a significant advancement in its application strategy with the introduction of Business Risk Observability, an industry-first enhancement to its Full-Stack Observability application security solution. Business Risk Observability provides a unique business risk scoring solution that combines Kenna Risk Meter score distribution and Business Transactions from Cisco AppDynamics.

In addition, as Indian organizations accelerate their journey to the cloud, Cisco is investing in dedicated cloud infrastructure to bring industry-leading security services to more customers in India in a seamless and scalable manner. As a part of this expansion, Cisco is setting up a new data center in Chennai and upgrading the current one in Mumbai to offer enhanced security solutions to customers.

Leveraging industry-leading network performance, the new and upgraded facilities will bring agile, highly resilient, high-capacity access closer to users, including large and small Indian enterprises from across industries. This is crucial in today’s hybrid work environment which presents unique cybersecurity challenges as organizations move from a static to a dynamic operating model. This has significantly increased the demand for cloud security.

Cisco’s “My Location, My Device: Hybrid Work’s New Cybersecurity Challenge” survey recently found that 9 of 10 security leaders in India expect cybersecurity incidents to disrupt their businesses in the next two years.

As companies look to safeguard themselves in this new environment, they are moving towards concepts like Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and Zero Trust to be adequately prepared to tackle the risks these shifts present. SASE combines traditional network security functions with software-defined wide-area networking (SD-WAN) capabilities. It allows organizations to provide secure and reliable access to cloud-based applications and services for remote workers, regardless of their location.

“Cybersecurity is becoming more complex every day as businesses fast-track their move to the cloud. At Cisco, we’re committed to providing end-to-end protection for users and devices across multiple clouds and networks while ensuring a seamless experience. Our latest investments and innovations are aimed at helping customers simplify, streamline, and scale their cloud security quickly and efficiently,” said Samir Mishra, Director, Security Business, Cisco India & SAARC.

India remains a critical market for Cisco and its second largest R&D center outside the USA. The company also has a sizeable workforce in India in the space of security engineering. These employees are instrumental in not only aiding the innovation of cutting-edge security solutions, but also supporting Cisco’s business model transformation towards software and subscriptions.

With these new security investments and offerings, Cisco is helping build a trusted and resilient future for the nation.