From BPO to business outcomes: Why services-as-software is the future of global operations

By Sanjay Kukreja, Chief Technology Officer, eClerx

For decades, the BPO industry sold a simple promise: take work off your plate, and we’ll do it cheaper. Labor arbitrage was the engine. Headcount was the metric. And for a long time, this model delivered meaningful advantage.

However, this equation has now turned obsolete.

In today’s world, enterprise leaders no longer looking for vendors who manage inputs, they want partners who own outcomes. And the only way to credibly make that shift is to embed intelligence directly into the work itself. In other words, they are buying outcomes, not effort. This is what Services-as-Software means in practice.

The Old Contract Is Breaking Down

Traditional BPO pricing was built on effort: seats, shifts, and SLAs measured in turnaround time. The underlying assumption was that human labor, at scale and at lower cost, was the primary lever of value creation. AI has dismantled that assumption completely.

When a model can classify and validate thousands of documents in minutes, when agentic workflows can resolve customer queries without human intervention, the FTE-based construct becomes a liability, for both clients and vendors

Services-as-Software shifts the focus to business outcomes such as “claims auto-adjudication rate,” “KYC pass-through rate,” or “cost per cancellation in trouble ticket resolution.”

The economic center of gravity shifts from hours worked to decisions executed. That is not a cosmetic change. It redefines accountability.

Services-as-Software Redefines the Unit of Value

The shift to Services-as-Software is not simply about adding AI tools to existing delivery. It requires a fundamental restructuring of what is being sold. Instead of billing for hours or headcount, leading service providers are moving toward outcome-based pricing – per transaction processed, per decision supported, per exception resolved.

This changes everything downstream: how work is designed, how performance is measured, how technology investments are made, and crucially, how risk is shared between vendor and client. The vendor who owns the outcome has to build the capability to guarantee it. That means proprietary AI, domain-specific models, and deeply integrated workflows — not off-the-shelf tools bolted onto legacy processes.

Why Global Operations Leaders Need to Pay Attention Now

The window for this transition is narrowing. Enterprise buyers are becoming increasingly sophisticated about AI capabilities, and their tolerance for effort-based contracts is declining rapidly. The BPO firms that navigate this convergence successfully will be those that move up the value stack before the squeeze tightens from both ends. That requires investing in proprietary IP, restructuring commercial models, and building the organizational capability to stand behind outcomes rather than activities.

For global operations leaders evaluating their outsourcing partners, the question is no longer, “How many people will you deploy?” It is, “What outcomes will you guarantee, and what technology gives you the confidence to do so?”

The answer to that question will separate the vendors of the future from those still selling the past.