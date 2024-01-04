From Detection to Action: The Lifecycle of Threat Response with Open XDR

By: Adam Khan, VP Global Security Operations, Managed XDR, Barracuda

In today’s digital business landscape, the battle against cyber threats demands a continuous, proactive, and holistic approach. Open Extended Detection and Response (Open XDR) is a security offering that meets all three criteria. XDR goes beyond mere detection; it orchestrates responses across a range of security tools. In the case of ‘Open XDR’, it does all this regardless of the tools’ nature, origin, or vendor.

Let’s explore the end-to-end threat response capabilities of XDR to better understand the significant contribution it can make to an organisation’s security posture.

Redefining detection

XDR redefines threat detection by amalgamating data from various sources. It harnesses the power of advanced analytics, machine learning, and threat intelligence to identify anomalies and potential threats across the entire IT environment. This proactive detection capability enables organisations to stay ahead of the curve, anticipating and mitigating threats before they manifest into full-fledged attacks.

Correlation to provide context

The strength of XDR lies in its ability to correlate data from disparate sources to provide context. It connects the dots between seemingly unrelated events, offering a more nuanced understanding of the threat landscape. For instance, it can link a seemingly innocuous login attempt to a series of unusual network activities, unveiling a sophisticated attack pattern. This contextual awareness enhances the precision of threat detection, minimising false positives and ensuring that security teams focus on the most critical issues.

Automated orchestrating responses

XDR excels at seamlessly orchestrating responses across diverse security tools. It raises an alert when a threat is detected, but it doesn’t stop there. It takes swift and automated actions to contain and neutralise the threat. This orchestration of responses is a security game-changer for many organisations, as it minimises the manual intervention required, allowing security teams to respond at the speed of today’s cyber threats. To fully understand this it’s worth looking at a few potential incidents.

Use Case 1: Automated quarantine and isolation

Consider a scenario where XDR detects anomalous behavior on an endpoint indicating a potential malware infection. XDR can automatically initiate a response – for example, by isolating the likely compromised endpoint from the network. This would prevent any lateral movement and contain the threat’s impact. This automated quarantine not only halts the attack in its tracks but also buys valuable time for security teams to investigate and remediate.

Use Case 2: Automated detections and response

XDR’s detection and response, powered by machine learning, excels at identifying malicious login attempts and anomalous user behavior. Upon detection, it enhances alerts by cross-referencing databases of leaked passwords, applying a risk-scoring algorithm and integrating additional threat intelligence. This comprehensive approach enables XDR to block potential threats effectively and automatically at the firewall, ensuring robust and proactive cybersecurity defense.

Use Case 3: Threat hunting with enriched data

XDR empowers security teams to go beyond automated responses by providing enriched data for effective threat hunting. By correlating threat intelligence feeds and historical data, XDR can uncover hidden threats that may not trigger automated responses. This human-machine collaboration enhances the depth of threat analysis, enabling organisations to stay ahead of emerging threats.

Scalability and integrations by leveraging SOC expertise

XDR distinguishes itself with its exceptional scalability and smooth integration into existing security frameworks, offering a significant advantage in the realm of cybersecurity. It is designed to not only complement but also enhance current systems, ensuring a tailored fit for each organisation’s unique security needs. This adaptability is crucial, as it allows companies to implement XDR without disrupting established workflows. Additionally, XDR’s integration is particularly beneficial for leveraging the expertise of Security Operations Center (SOC) professionals. By doing so, organisations can effectively address any gaps in their cybersecurity talent pool. This strategic use of skilled SOC professionals, in tandem with XDR’s advanced capabilities, creates a robust, well-rounded cybersecurity posture that is both flexible and highly effective.

Real-time threat intelligence sharing

XDR doesn’t operate in isolation. It thrives on a collaborative model by facilitating real-time threat intelligence sharing across its customers. When XDR detects a new threat or an emerging zero-day attack pattern, XDR enables the swift dissemination of this intelligence to other connected entities. This collective defense approach strengthens XDR’s resilience against evolving threats.

Continuous improvement with machine learning

XDR’s reliance on machine learning is based on continuous improvement. As the system learns from every detected threat and responds accordingly, its algorithms and models evolve. This iterative learning process ensures that XDR becomes more adept at identifying novel threats and adapting to the evolving tactics of cyber adversaries.

Conclusion

XDR marks a significant evolution from detection to decisive action, delivering a proactive and orchestrated threat response. Integrating with Security Operations Center (SOC) expertise, XDR enhances organisational resilience against sophisticated threats, facilitating real-time defense. This synergy exemplifies the future of cybersecurity which requires to be agile, collaborative, and proactively adaptive to emerging challenges.