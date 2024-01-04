Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Addble joins ONDC, Empowering Inclusive E-Commerce in East & North East India

Addble joins ONDC, Empowering Inclusive E-Commerce in East & North East India

News
By Express Computer
0 7

Addble Solutions Private Limited, a cloud-based omni-channel commerce platform, today announced it has gone live on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) as a Seller Network Participant.

This makes Imphal-based Addble one of the first tech companies from East & North East India to join the revolutionary e-commerce network, empowering sellers across the region and beyond to leverage ONDC’s potential and connect with buyers nationwide.

“We are thrilled to be at the forefront of this digital commerce revolution in India. Joining ONDC as a Seller Network Participant aligns perfectly with our mission to democratise digital commerce and provide equal opportunities for businesses of all sizes, especially those in traditionally underserved regions like East and North East India,” said Yaikhomba Ningthemcha, Founder, Addble.

Through Addble, sellers from diverse categories such as Grocery, F&B, Agriculture, Beauty and Personal Care, Home, Electronics and Appliances, Fashion, Furniture and Kitchen, and Health and Wellness can now seamlessly onboard the ONDC Network. Addble simplifies the process with its user-friendly interface, assisted product cataloging, and comprehensive support, making it easier than ever for sellers nationwide to tap into the vast buyer base on ONDC.

“We’re delighted and excited to have Addble going live on ONDC. This is a significant step forward for ONDC’s expansion and inclusivity, especially for the North East region. Addble’s reach in East & North East India will open doors for countless sellers in the region, fostering a diverse and vibrant e-commerce ecosystem,” commented T Koshy, MD and CEO, ONDC.

The ONDC initiative, backed by the Government of India, aims to create an open, democratic, and buyer-driven e-commerce ecosystem in India. By joining ONDC, Addble empowers sellers to break free from traditional marketplace monopolies and offer their products and services on a level playing field, giving buyers more choice and competitive prices. While firmly rooted in East & North East India, Addble recognises the potential of ONDC for businesses across the nation.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image