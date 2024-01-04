Addble joins ONDC, Empowering Inclusive E-Commerce in East & North East India

Addble Solutions Private Limited, a cloud-based omni-channel commerce platform, today announced it has gone live on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) as a Seller Network Participant.

This makes Imphal-based Addble one of the first tech companies from East & North East India to join the revolutionary e-commerce network, empowering sellers across the region and beyond to leverage ONDC’s potential and connect with buyers nationwide.

“We are thrilled to be at the forefront of this digital commerce revolution in India. Joining ONDC as a Seller Network Participant aligns perfectly with our mission to democratise digital commerce and provide equal opportunities for businesses of all sizes, especially those in traditionally underserved regions like East and North East India,” said Yaikhomba Ningthemcha, Founder, Addble.

Through Addble, sellers from diverse categories such as Grocery, F&B, Agriculture, Beauty and Personal Care, Home, Electronics and Appliances, Fashion, Furniture and Kitchen, and Health and Wellness can now seamlessly onboard the ONDC Network. Addble simplifies the process with its user-friendly interface, assisted product cataloging, and comprehensive support, making it easier than ever for sellers nationwide to tap into the vast buyer base on ONDC.

“We’re delighted and excited to have Addble going live on ONDC. This is a significant step forward for ONDC’s expansion and inclusivity, especially for the North East region. Addble’s reach in East & North East India will open doors for countless sellers in the region, fostering a diverse and vibrant e-commerce ecosystem,” commented T Koshy, MD and CEO, ONDC.

The ONDC initiative, backed by the Government of India, aims to create an open, democratic, and buyer-driven e-commerce ecosystem in India. By joining ONDC, Addble empowers sellers to break free from traditional marketplace monopolies and offer their products and services on a level playing field, giving buyers more choice and competitive prices. While firmly rooted in East & North East India, Addble recognises the potential of ONDC for businesses across the nation.