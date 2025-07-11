Express Computer

GenAI transforming customer engagement with hyper-personalised interactions

GenAI transforming customer engagement with hyper-personalised interactions

Guest Blogs
By Express Computer
0 3

By Swati Shrimali, Principal-Business Applications, Advaiya

Customer expectations are evolving at an unprecedented pace. It’s no longer sufficient for  businesses to respond quickly; customers now expect brands to anticipate their needs and provide  experiences that are both personalised and genuinely relevant. This is where GenAI is actively  reshaping customer experiences by engaging with customers in more personal conversation,  recommending products/services based on customer inputs and industry standards, providing  enterprises with powerful tools to enhance customer engagement through hyper-personalised,  context-aware experiences.

Unlike conventional AI systems that heavily rely on predefined logic, GenAI uses deep learning  models to generate human-like responses, content, and insights—adapting dynamically to user  behavior, preferences, and real-time input. This makes it especially potent in reshaping how  organisations interact with their customers across touchpoints.

In earlier approaches to customer engagement, businesses typically grouped people into broad  categories—such as by age group, geographic region, or past purchases—and crafted their  messaging accordingly. While effective to an extent, this method lacked true personalisation. The  rise of generative AI has significantly changed how businesses approach personalisation. By  analysing everything from how users browse and engage online to their preferences and emotional  signals, it enables brands to offer experiences that are not only immediate but also highly specific to  everyone.

With such hyper-personalisation, there has been significant improvement on the buying intent of  customers.

Businesses are now implementing AI agents for customer experience to offer more personalised  experience and integrating these agents with their enterprise systems to leverage the meaningful  insights like customer intent, interests, patterns of buying, choices, preferences, etc. to make a  customer profile.

The vision of integrating AI agents with enterprise systems is powerful, practical execution presents a  common challenge: how do you connect these fast-evolving GenAI tools to your stable, often  complex, core business systems without undertaking slow, costly, and high-risk projects?

This is where a strategic architectural framework is critical. This challenge can be addressed through  something like Advaiya’s Peripheral Automation (PA) approach.

Instead of attempting disruptive changes to your systems, PA allows businesses to build intelligent  GenAI capabilities as a ‘peripheral’ layer. This layer interacts with your data and logic acting as a bridge between your established systems and the new AI agents. This makes hyper-personalisation  at scale not just a theoretical, but rather a more practical reality for organisations looking to  innovate.

Hyper-personalisation at scale 

These curated profiles become the true bridge between company and customer, customer gets  relevant products from selection to purchase which not only impacts the intent od the customer, the  customer also feel valued and understood by the business.

Balancing innovation with responsibility 

While the opportunities are vast, adopting GenAI responsibly is critical. Issues such as data privacy,  algorithmic bias, and ethical content generation must be addressed proactively. Organisations need  transparency in how models operate, human oversight in sensitive scenarios, and strict adherence to  data protection regulations like India’s DPDP Act.

These include audit trails, explainability tools, and compliance controls that ensure technology  serves both business goals and customer trust. By implementing advanced policies at organisation  level for sharing of sensitive data or customising the agent to response following complete  governance these concerns can be controlled.

Generative AI has moved beyond being just an emerging technology—it is now at the center of how  companies are reshaping their customer engagement strategies and it will be long term strategy for  businesses.

GenAI empowers organisations to do more than automate processes—it helps build loyalty through  timely, personalised, and intelligent interactions. Whether it’s tailoring services in real time or  enhancing digital support, this technology enables brands to respond with precision and empathy.

To make the most of GenAI’s capabilities, many enterprises are teaming up with specialised  technology partners—companies like Advaiya Solutions—who bring the right mix of domain  knowledge and technical expertise. These collaborations ensure that GenAI is integrated effectively  within business operations and customer-facing platforms, delivering tangible outcomes.

As digital transformation accelerates, it’s clear that GenAI is setting a new standard for how  customer engagement is defined. Businesses that can harness this shift—balancing innovation with  insight—will be better positioned to create experiences that are not only efficient, but also genuinely  human in nature.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

