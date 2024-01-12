Here’s why online home-search Is the future adding homes to cart

By Amit Agarwal, CEO & Co-founder, NoBroker.com

Our evolution from manual to digital proficiency has completely transformed the way we interact with our environment. From the convenience of booking tickets online to the efficiency of mobile banking and instantaneous financial transactions, technology has made once complex and time-consuming tasks remarkably simple and user-friendly.

Traditionally, the search for a home involved laborious and time-consuming methods. Prospective tenants or homebuyers had to rely on physical listings, often posted on community boards or in newspapers.

The digital transformation has not only simplified the home search process but has also empowered individuals with a wealth of information and tools at their fingertips. Prospective tenants or buyers can explore a myriad of options today, filtering through preferences with just a few clicks.

The digital breakthrough

COVID-19 lockdowns slowed down the world and made operating through traditional channels extremely difficult and unsafe. It allowed the online platforms to rise to the occasion and provide a paradigm shift which was never seen before.

Speed and convenience became the new normal, making the process as magical as finding your dream home with just a few taps and clicks. The digital platforms have opened the doors to a whole spectrum of options and the best part is that no hefty brokerages are stealing away your years of savings.

While the traditional methods were full of asymmetry and biases, pushing people towards homes that didn’t quite match their budget or needs, the digital platforms are using smart algorithms that know your preferences and recommend properties as per your criteria, bringing back transparency, control and autonomy to your home-seeking adventure.

Digital tools

The tools have not only made property discovery easier but also come in handy in picking the most suitable properties basis the distance you’re willing to travel, basis the lifestyle you’re wanting, and all that with a budget friendly package with zero stress and zero brokerage. Tools such as Metro-based search and Rentometer make it super easy to understand the best places to stay for you even if you are not native to a city.

Advantages of digital exploration

In the era of manual searches, knowing someone in the city and business was extremely important to get inside information on available homes. But now the online platforms have opened all doors and have made the world of home-hunting a level playing field for everyone.

Traditional home searches have always been a painstaking and time-consuming process. Scouring through rental listings, making endless phone calls, and scheduling site visits can be utterly exhausting. However, online real estate platforms come with intuitive features and user-friendly interfaces, making things incredibly easy for both tech-savvy individuals and those less acquainted with technology. What’s more, advanced search filters enable you to effortlessly narrow down housing options, specifying factors such as location, budget, and size. The ultimate breakthrough comes with the introduction of a 360-degree property view option, using which you can virtually explore available properties without even physically visiting them.

These online platforms also serve as a one-stop shop for all your homeownership needs. You can not only search for your home but also book home services such as cleaning, painting, packers & movers and much more. You can even pay your rent and other utility bills online, ensuring all your transactions are seamlessly stored and always accessible at your convenience.

The convenience of online home search goes a step further with its advanced customisation options. For example, the recent metro filter can help you find your dream home right near your daily metro ride, saving valuable commuting time every single day. These innovations have not only simplified the home search but have also made it way more efficient and cost-effective, all from the convenience of your digital device.

The future of home search

The true power of technology lies in creating more robust and dependable systems that empower customers and change their lives for the better. The future of home search isn’t just about going digital; it’s an everlasting commitment to enhancing transparency and reliability in the real estate industry.

Looking forward, innovations like augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) are all set to carry forward the legacy of an evermore exciting home search experience. The journey ahead is one marked by unprecedented innovation and trustworthiness, with proptech platforms proudly leading the way.

From searching the property from your fingertips, to booking packers and movers, home services, and a whole laundry list of solutions you need in your home journey, the future of online search looks brighter. Can see you just need to add to cart and voila, it’s done.