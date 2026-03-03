How AI is reshaping the invisible stages of the B2B buying journey

By Shankar Lagudu, Co-founder and COO of Responsive

For a long time, B2B growth strategies have been anchored around visible moments such as inbound inquiries, discovery calls, demos, and RFPs. These touchpoints are easy to measure and operationalise, which makes them comforting. But they are no longer where buying actually begins. Enterprise purchase decisions now take shape much earlier, in quieter spaces where buyers research independently, align internally, and form early preferences long before a vendor ever enters the conversation.

This shift is well documented across global research. McKinsey’s work on the future of B2B sales shows that buyers increasingly prefer digital self-serve and remote interactions across most stages of the journey, permanently changing when and how sellers can influence outcomes.

Global study by Responsive shows that 90 percent of B2B buyers conduct research before first contact, and only a small minority engage vendors with minimal prior knowledge. By the time sales are involved, buyers are rarely starting from zero.

Discovery and preference now happen before first contact

Search engines still matter, but they no longer dominate discovery. Buyers increasingly rely on peer recommendations, analyst content, review platforms, and generative AI tools that synthesise information across sources. Instead of piecing together fragmented inputs, buyers can now ask a single question and receive summarised comparisons, shortlists, and vendor landscapes.

This has two important consequences. First, visibility is no longer just an SEO problem. It is a knowledge availability problem. If your positioning, proof points, and differentiation are not clearly expressed in places AI systems and buyers can access, you may never enter the initial consideration set. Second, early impressions harden faster than many revenue teams realise. Buyers use early research primarily to reduce perceived risk, not just to explore options.

Once a vendor feels “safe” or credible, subsequent evaluation often becomes confirmatory.

Data shows that 61 percent of buyers start the process with a preferred vendor in mind, even though many remain open to switching later. That means most competitive battles are being fought before a single meeting is booked.

RFPs are validation mechanisms, not discovery tools

Despite frequent predictions about their decline, RFPs remain central for high-stakes and high-impact purchases. What has changed is their role. Buyers are less likely to use RFPs to explore the market and more likely to use them to validate and justify decisions that are already directionally formed.

Data indicates that the RFP response itself is the most critical factor shaping final buying decisions, outranking informal conversations and even proofs of concept. In practical terms, this means proposals are not administrative paperwork. They are the formal record that internal stakeholders will reference when justifying why a vendor won.

Vendors that treat RFP responses as last-minute sales deliverables consistently underperform those that treat them as strategic, curated knowledge assets.

AI accelerates buying but raises the bar for credibility

Generative AI is compressing early-stage research dramatically. Buyers can define requirements, compare vendors, and summarise options faster than ever. Digital tools and AI-enabled insights are now core to modern B2B buying behaviour, not experimental add-ons.

Buyers are comfortable with vendors using AI, but they are concerned about inaccurate AI-generated content, lack of human oversight, and weak governance around how AI is used. Speed is welcomed. Sloppiness is not. The implication is straightforward. AI can accelerate drafting, but human review, fact-checking, and accountability are now part of the buying expectation.

For years, B2B marketing has equated relevance with personalization. Buyers are now signalling something different. They care less about seeing their company name on a slide and more about seeing evidence that a vendor understands their industry, regulatory context, and operational realities. Trust and relevance drive vendor preference in complex categories.

The real competitive edge is earned upstream

The most competitive advantage in B2B is now created before a sales conversation ever occurs. It is created through visible expertise, credible public knowledge, verifiable claims, and consistent positioning across the channels buyers and AI systems rely on.

The buyer has already begun. Vendors that invest in shaping what buyers see, learn, and conclude before first contact will be shortlisted more often, evaluated more seriously, and trusted more quickly. Those that continue to optimize only for visible touchpoints will keep wondering why strong demos fail to convert.

Winning today is less about persuading buyers once they arrive, and more about ensuring you were already part of their thinking long before they did.