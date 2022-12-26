How Cloud communication tools are essential for a comprehensive tech stack

By Mannu Singh, Vice – President, Tata Teleservices

Businesses are undergoing massive digital transformation to innovate faster and better to build operational efficiency and improve customer experience. With digitalisation, they are leveraging unimaginable benefits of technology to have a competitive edge and offer the best products. Cloud has emerged as the backbone of new-age technologies.

The cloud solutions are equipped with end-to-end security and can be easily integrated with existing applications to reduce extra spending on​ additional infrastructure. Owing to their innumerable benefits, they are getting wider acceptance across industries such as IT/ITES, manufacturing, ​edtech, fintech,​ ​BFSI,​ logistics, e-commerce, and others. As the tech stack forms the foundation of digitally equipped businesses, choosing the right elements in it becomes imperative. Having cloud-based tools can help organisations to accelerate strategy, standardize functions, and enhance capacity and communications while ensuring they remain flexible, efficient, and future-ready. ​Cloud enables companies to make operations smoother, build scalable businesses, and find the right enabling technology ​to address their business needs.

Cloud for seamless communication anytime, anywhere: With working patterns shifting and the majority of the workforce operating in a hybrid model, companies need to improvise, streamline, and fast-forward their communication strategy with the cloud. This allows collaboration between teams operating across geographies. Cloud platforms function as links between employees and organisations where they can access necessary information instantly. Smart video meetings, instant messaging, and large file sharing help in effective and timely communication to help companies streamline business functions. Cloud tools enhance the exchange of data and these systems can be integrated to develop a centralized platform to allow verified users to access documents, reports and departmental statistics at any time and on any device. This enables different business functions to collaborate​ in a much better way.

​​​Adoption of new-age technologies: Having smart cloud solutions in the tech stack unlocks the potential of integrating new-age technologies like IoT, Artificial intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Data Analytics and gaining a competitive edge​ over others. This can help businesses to provide their customers with a seamless omnichannel experience across all the digital touchpoints be it web apps, mobile apps, intelligent chatbots, etc.

​​​Scalability and cost-effectiveness: Cloud tools allow organisations to drastically reduce their expenses on IT and other operational or management ​​functions. They help in streamlining operations without the need of investing in any additional or new infrastructure. ​With this, the companies can save more and invest in other operational fields, technologies, or new​growth ​avenues. Additionally, cloud tools help in better scalability of businesses. Companies can allow staff to function remotely and add more strength to their workforce and grow. Increased data processing, low paperwork, and real-time communication can improve turnaround times and can lead to better consumer satisfaction and result in faster growth.

Endless security and reliability: Digitalisation​ of enterprises involves a high level of data exchange and protecting them against leaks, and cyber-attacks​ is critical. The cloud tools in the tech stack allow companies to protect their systems and are highly reliable. They can get flawless communication and can share data internally in a protected ecosystem. The cloud is safer as it involves multiple layers of security and encryption methods as well. The potential threats cannot easily penetrate them and thus, the cloud gives companies top-tier security and allows them to safely exchange data without any fear. The solutions are reliable and lower the scope of service delays or even extended downtime. Cloud technology utilises the latest software to provide businesses continuity, better recovery methods, and connectivity with almost zero failure for seamless operations in different environments.

The organisations can leverage the benefits of the cloud to embrace technological advancements to make their businesses agile and future-ready. Having cloud tools can help companies across sectors to incorporate the latest digital capabilities, form bold strategies, reduce risks and accelerate growth for better problem-solving and profitability. Looking at a digital future ahead, companies can bank on the benefits of cloud tools by adding them in their tech stacks. The niche tools integrated with advanced technologies can make businesses resilient and result in high-scale automation for better results.