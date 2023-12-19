How GCCs in India are Embracing AI to Lead the Tech Revolution

By Praveen Mysore, Vice President- Global Product Technology, Lululemon

Strategically positioned, Global Capability Centers (GCCs) are instrumental in fostering a culture of innovation to unlock advantages that translate into growth within the current business landscape. As key productivity drivers for the business, it is of vital importance for GCCs to foster a culture of innovation to unlock advantages that translate into growth in the current business macros. As India emerges as the world’s tech capital, it is crucial for GCCs in the market to prioritise technological innovation that translates to higher productivity and outcomes for their global units. Delving further into the technology disruptions that have taken place in recent times, AI has emerged as a solution that has made its way into long-term strategies for businesses. This is equally relevant in the case of GCCs who have started to and will continue to optimise their operations and accelerate their outcomes with the use of AI.

Taking the AI leap

Reflecting the digital transformation their parent organisations have taken up, GCCs are also embracing AI to pace up their growth across multiple areas. Many GCCs are deploying AI-led strategies to establish themselves as centres of tech prowess for global businesses. The increasing digital penetration in GCCs across business verticals has made it imperative to focus on AI. AI adoption has transcended industry verticals, with organisations exploring different use cases and application areas. As highlighted in the State of AI report by Deloitte, nearly half of the companies achieved quicker-than-expected payback on their AI investments this year.

Utilising AI for better outcomes

GCCs can leverage AI technologies like natural language processing, machine learning, and robotics to enhance their capabilities across several areas. In the case of GCCs, with parent companies operating across various geographies, the processes in place are significantly higher. With the use of AI, GCCs can automate repetitive tasks, make more accurate predictions, and improve efficiency. A common use case of automation that we see in GCCs is in the form of chatbots and virtual assistants which can enable cross-team communication and coordination; an imperative for off-shore centres. Enterprises can use natural language processing to automate customer service inquiries and machine learning to predict demand for products and services.

As the dedicated service centres for their parent businesses, GCCs handle huge amounts of data. AI makes big data analytics simpler by automating and enhancing data preparation, data visualisation, predictive modelling, and other complex analytical tasks. With GCCs focusing on innovation-led growth, predictive intelligence becomes primary to predict outcomes and successful courses of action. AI-powered systems can analyse data from hundreds of sources and offer predictions about what works and what doesn’t. AI can also deep dive into data analytics about your customers and offer predictions about consumer preferences, product development, and marketing channels.

AI in Talent Acquisition

GCCs are strategic decisions for global businesses also in terms of acquiring quality talent. India’s talent has gained global recognition, with a strong focus on research and development and an educational infrastructure that supports it. As GCCs aim to expand their Indian footprint, hiring is also of prime importance. This is an area where AI can unlock maximum value. This technology is designed to streamline or automate some parts of the recruiting workflow, especially repetitive, high-volume tasks. AI for recruiting represents an opportunity for recruiters to reduce the time spent on repetitive, time-consuming tasks, such as automating the screening of resumes, automatically triggering assessments, or scheduling interviews with candidates. AI can also help GCCs find the right talent by utilising data and identifying candidates who best fit the role. Recruitment software can automatically rank, grade, and shortlist the strongest candidates based on the predetermined skills, experience, and qualities necessary for the job.

The future is AI

AI has stood the test of time since its growth and continues to flourish as a value driver for businesses. If utilised judiciously, AI will complement human intelligence thereby leading to enhanced productivity and delivering stronger outcomes. As GCCs find themselves at the cusp of this disruptive technology, AI should be an integral part of their technology strategy. What is already working for businesses is the culture of AI readiness. The culture of AI readiness is already working for businesses, with 88% planning to increase their AI investments, as indicated by Deloitte. As technology takes centre stage for businesses in their growth journey, it is important for GCCs to encourage and nurture innovation to unlock superior value for their parent companies.