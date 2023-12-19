Express Computer

Fireside Chat: Tushar Zade, CIO, CISO & CDO, Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services

Technology Senate South | 9th December 2023 | Visakhapatnam

Fireside Chat: Tushar Zade, CIO, CISO & CDO, Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services & Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer

Topic: Value Generation through Digital – Mastering the Art of Harmonizing Business Objectives with Tech Initiatives

Key Highlights:
[1] We are using Gen AI and RPA to generate documents on the fly to ensure the quality of production. This has reduced the overall production time effectively.

[2] Whenever we do filing we get deficiencies from the regulators in terms of certain documents missing or not appropriately filed. RPAs can help us to stick all those documents together and keep it relevant.

[3] Cybersecurity is of utmost importance. There are 4 crucial steps in securing your networks and systems – Identify your Current Landscape (on-prem or cloud), Get your basics right and secure end points, Training and Governance, and have a proper Response Plan.

[4] It is important to understand value proposition. Technology adoption should be business driven.

