Srikanth Vidapanakal, Director – AI, Ola Electric

Topic: Impact of Generative AI on Robotics & Autonomy

Key Highlights:

[1] Ola is leveraging AI actively for Autonomous Driving, Vision AI, Electric AI, Maps AI, and Robotics.

[2] Traditional approach to Autonomous Driving includes maps & censors, perception, prediction, planning and control.

[3] For Autonomous Driving, at Ola we have developed an ‘end-to-end trainable’ approach. This takes in driving input, creates a perception with a bird’s eye view through multiple cameras, predicts a collision-free path, plans the drive, and smartly controls the system accordingly.

[4] We’re also building Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR). These are powered by AMR Navigation Stack. In addition, we have developed Vision AI that helps detect anomalies and perform effective quality checks.

[5] Our Robotics Foundation Model includes three key ingredients – high capacity architecture, offline diverse demonstration data, and multimodal AI.

