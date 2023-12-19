Panel Discussion: Enterprise Security: Emerging Threats, Best Practices, and the Future of Connected Security

Panelists in this video:

+ Balakrishnan Kanniah, CIO, VA Tech Wabag

+ Krishnendu Dutta, Head – Information Security, Decathalon

+ Manjunath Prasad, Head – IT Operations, TVS Mobility

+ Amarjeet Khanuja, CISO, Star Health and Allied Insurance

+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer (Moderator)

Key Highlights:

[1] Balakrishnan Kanniah, CIO, VA Tech Wabag:

+ With businesses moving to cloud and onset of emerging tech, the threat landscape has further complicated. With the launch of data privacy and protection legislation, CISO’s jobs have gone stricter to comply with the laws.

[2] Krishnendu Dutta, Head – Information Security, Decathalon:

+ With the new DPDP Act, we are talking about privacy and that’s a bigger challenge for CISOs. So, enterprises should get audits done from external organisation to identify gaps and take proper and timely actions.

[3] Manjunath Prasad, Head – IT Operations, TVS Mobility:

+ The threat landscape is increasing and we have many tools to fight against security. However, to manage these tools is a challenge in itself. Therefore, continuous monitoring, awareness, and securing the end points are keys.

[4] Amarjeet Khanuja, CISO, Star Health and Allied Insurance:

+ The enterprises need to do a SWAT analysis to understand their digital landscape first before deploying cybersecurity measures. They’ve to pick & choose and optimise solutions in a way that you’re able to make the most of it.

