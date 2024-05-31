Express Computer

How is emerging technology paving the future of clinical trials and research?

By Sanjay Vyas, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Parexel

The clinical research industry has long been accustomed to steady information technology (IT) software and hardware upgrades. Among these advancements, is the laboratory information management system (LIMS) which supports in cataloguing of test samples, results, and patient data. In today’s landscape, the reliability of LIMS software is unparalleled, ensuring seamless traceability from collection to analysis. Now, with the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), laboratories are poised to unlock even greater potential.
While the recent popularity of generative AI tools like ChatGPT has brought AI firmly into the limelight, this technology’s roots stretch back to the 1950s. Since then, there has been a growing interest in AI innovation across the world. Within the life sciences industry, drug discovery is an ongoing challenge that is both crucial and challenging.

It’s a race against time to identify new treatments, navigating a complex landscape of biological data, chemical compounds, and rigorous clinical trials. These trials, essential for ensuring drug safety and effectiveness, are often lengthy and expensive. They typically involve multiple phases, each evaluating the drug on progressively larger groups of participants.

Fortunately, a new wave of emerging technologies like AI, big data analysis, and remote monitoring tools offers a powerful toolkit to streamline and accelerate these trials effectively.

Challenges in the Clinical Trials Sector
Patient recruitment and retention remain significant challenges. Retaining participants throughout trials adds difficulty, as some may drop out due to time constraints, logistical hurdles, or unforeseen side effects. Beyond people, the volume of information from records, scans, devices, and surveys needs secure storage, organization, and analysis—a complex task. These data challenges can delay trials, lead to inaccurate conclusions, and create regulatory issues. Researchers must navigate stringent regulatory requirements, further extending timelines and driving up costs. The specialized skills required for conducting complex clinical trials are in high demand, adding another layer of difficulty.

Emerging technologies like AI, remote monitoring tools, and big data analysis can streamline patient recruitment, enhance retention strategies, and navigate the regulatory landscape, ultimately paving the way for faster, more efficient, and inclusive clinical trials.
AI and ML Transforming Clinical Trials
The field of clinical trials is witnessing a transformative shift with the integration of these technologies. AI and machine learning (ML) are revolutionizing the way trials are designed, conducted, and analyzed. AI contributes throughout the R&D process of drug discovery, ruling out unpromising approaches and continuing through trial design, patient recruitment, and safety monitoring. By sifting through massive datasets of biological information, AI can reveal hidden patterns and connections, allowing researchers to pinpoint optimal drug molecules entirely in silico, vastly accelerating the discovery process.

AI can also improve efforts to recruit high-potential candidates and predict which patients are at higher risk of adverse reactions, improving the quality of the patient pool and trial design. In preclinical studies and clinical trials, AI-based technologies enhance accuracy and efficiency, accelerate drug development, and optimize outcomes.

Remote Monitoring and Emerging Technologies
Wearable devices and mobile applications for remote patient monitoring are also making a significant impact. These tools enable researchers to collect real-time data on participants’ vital signs, symptoms, and adherence to treatment regimens, even outside clinical settings. This continuous data stream enhances the accuracy and depth of insights, facilitating more efficient and cost-effective trials by reducing the need for frequent in-person visits.

Among emerging technologies, CRISPR gene-editing technology and digital twin simulations hold immense promise. CRISPR can treat rare genetic disorders by accurately editing genes and fixing underlying mutations. Meanwhile, digital twin technology offers a unique approach to understanding complex biological systems and enhancing patient outcomes. Virtual models simulate real-world patient physiology, providing researchers with detailed insights into how individuals may respond to treatments. This technology facilitates tailored therapies, advancing precision medicine and improving clinical outcomes through more targeted interventions.

Responsible integration of emerging technology
However, the deployment of these technologies, particularly AI, must prioritize patient safety and ethical standards. Privacy, data protection, and preventing biased outcomes are key concerns. Rigorous testing and validation are crucial to assess AI’s accuracy and identify potential biases or errors. While AI offers valuable tools for data analysis and pattern recognition, human oversight remains essential for patient-impacting decisions. Through meticulous implementation adhering to ethical practices, emerging technologies like AI can be responsibly deployed to improve clinical trials.
This paradigm shift is about more than just enhancing efficiency.

It has the potential to bring life-saving treatments to patients faster than ever before. By leveraging these innovations, researchers can accelerate and optimize every stage of the drug development pipeline, from discovery and trial design to participant recruitment and data analysis. Ultimately, this revolution promises to transform clinical research, enabling quality treatments to reach patients more efficiently while improving outcomes and quality of life.

