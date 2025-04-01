How technology is the driving force behind EV adoption

By Anand Kulkarni, Chief Products Officer, Head of HV Programs and Customer Service, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd.

The view of Indian roads is changing. What used to be a sea of petrol and diesel cars is slowly giving way to something new — electric vehicles (EVs). This change reflects the pool of EV adopters and the way they live, interact, and move. Out of 28 planned vehicles to be launched in 2025, 18 of them are going to be electric. This figure not only reflects a change in fuel but a change in mindset overall. Driving this change are the EV adopters, who are usually tech-savvy, curious, and always looking for innovations. Their vehicle is an extension of their digital life rather than a mode of transport. Advances in technology, such as automation and intelligent features that transform the driving experience, influence their purchasing decisions.

The Profile of EV Buyers

EV buyers are willing to explore new technology and experiment with new products. This group of individuals is more interested in smart features, automation, and how well their vehicle integrates with the rest of their digital environment than typical car buyers who prioritise horsepower and fuel economy. They don’t perceive EVs as just another sustainable substitute. Instead, it’s the features like voice commands, smart infotainment and self-driving capabilities making these vehicles more attractive. With technology at the centre of their lives, buying an electric vehicle comes naturally to them rather than being an adjustment.

They know their tech. They compare software, study features, and look at how well an EV fits into their existing digital setup. The ability to tweak settings through an app, pre-warm the car on a cold morning, or schedule charging for off-peak hours gives them the kind of control and efficiency they value.

Technology as a Driving Force Behind EV Adoption

EVs are not only cars—they’re smart gadgets on wheels. Unlike traditional vehicles, EVs are built around software that gets better over time. Over-the-air updates enable new capabilities to be downloaded without a trip to the dealer, making the driving experience better years after the vehicle is purchased. The idea comes naturally to a generation used to getting instant updates on smartphones and laptops.

For many buyers, data is a big part of the decision-making process. They don’t just look at the design or the brand—they dive deep into efficiency stats, charging speeds, and range estimates. They rely on different tools like performance tracking apps and product reviews to decide on any vehicle. Additionally, access to charging networks and tools for battery optimisation is a crucial factor while making a purchase.

Further, the modern aesthetics of the vehicle appeals to the buyers matching their living style. EVs offer an innovative feel despite being familiar, from high-resolution touchscreens to voice controls and self-driving capabilities. It provides the owners with the access to examine the health of their vehicle, monitor energy consumption in real-time, and even receive maintenance notifications before issues emerge.

The Future of Tech-Driven Mobility

EVs are reshaping modern mobility as they become an extension of smart lives. Advanced architectures integrate cutting-edge technology to allow class-leading efficiencies to maximise battery capacity and enhance the overall driving experience, while enabling software oriented features to ensure an EV remains future-proof.

But EVs are not only making travel more convenient—they’re revolutionising how we perceive travel. By becoming an integral part of smart cities and green energy grids, EVs are making travel convenient and highly efficient in the future. Technologies such as self-parking, autonomous driving, and vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-load are converting cars from basic transport devices to intelligent, responsive, and plugged into the connected world we live in.

Furthermore, other features that make the experience more comfortable include the ability to adjust several car settings and being updated on the battery levels, all at their fingertips. Users are also notified about maintenance before any issues arise. The driving experience too is constantly evolving as consumers demand increased comfort with their changing needs and habits.

Conclusion

The increasing use of EVs is not just about switching from traditional fuel types to electricity; rather, it is about changing how people view mobility in general. And this is just the beginning. The technological advancements will keep redefining driving as more and more people switch to EVs, making them more intelligent, connected, and user-friendly. As EVs develop further, they will transform how humans and machines interact, making transportation more intelligent, efficient, and integrated than before.