Hyper-connectivity: What advancements 5G will bring for autonomous vehicles

By Harikrishna Khandavilli

In the world of future connectivity, 5G holds a heroic stance with multiple deliverables. The Internet of Things (IoT) is playing a major role in providing connectivity, and 5G will ultimately going to boost its momentum. This will help the connected devices achieving the optimum level of performance flawlessly.

While automotive companies on a rapid track to make autonomous vehicles ply on the roads sooner than we thought, it is essential to consider safety aspect seriously too. Advanced safety equipment and real-time vehicle diagnosis will be two critical factors that automakers need to focus on. There’s also a vast possibility of improvement in the vehicle interface. To enable this hyper-connectivity will take a center. There are multi-layered AI-based sensors catering to various segments of Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) infrastructure safety aspects on road. In addition to that 5G is capable to bring a next step outcome of Cellular network, Cellular vehicle – everything (C-V2X) where mobile phones would draw a safer control of future mobility. They are interdependent with one another along with a junction to a central networking system of the car.

When it comes to Machine-to-Machine communication, it is essential that connections are flawless with no room for slowdowns or errors. With 5G we get extended coverage, filled-up capacity, lower latency and way higher data speeds. This will not only buffer car’s connected video streaming application quickly, but also gather information from surrounding infrastructures, i.e. traffic lights, pedestrians, buildings, vehicles, etc. There are virtual sensors in the self-driving automated vehicles which continuously collects data from multiple sources and processes the same for traffic management purposes.

Electric vehicles are another face of future mobility where hyperconnectivity is playing a vital role. Eventually we will head towards more digitization with electrification of vehicles. From finding a nearby charging station to raise a diagnostic alert to the driver that your EV needs a battery replacement. With 5G network technology the connected cars can reboot itself several times efficiently with minimum fluctuations in-between. This way, it would be much easier for the car’s software in order to get updated over the air.

Moreover, precise GPS navigation could be achieved with 5G technology carrying faster speed and connectivity. The images from the overlaid cameras could load more accurate street names, and places. The autonomous vehicles collect data from the surroundings and processes it to the central processing units. There are models which has been created can react to these changing conditions, can analyze and synchronize between the output-input balance, and regulate the functions of the vehicle accordingly.

Artificial Intelligence technology leading to the instantaneous processing of commands through AI in order to create an advanced automatic environment. The self-driving and pilot cars would be able to take the majority of the decisions on their own with full safety of their passengers. Processing of camera images from the surrounding would be responsible in regulating a much better traffic flow management. The advance eHorizon technology works as a visual sensor helps to detect the possible obstacles in roads ahead and anticipate the conditions in order to make better driving decisions. Additionally, to this, neural network and radar system is in a supporting role as they are power efficient to the vehicle too. With further development of intelligent street lights to manage the traffic signals and help reducing emission and energy.

5G connectivity will definitely bring a drastic change in the technology sector, and nowadays with growing IoT (Internet of Things), and connected vehicles which are being considered as the future of mobility. It’s highly predictable that 5G speed would introduce us to a scenario that would make the self-driving autonomous vehicles a reality soon on roads. The markets which are untapped, especially the crowded Asian countries would be able to manage their traffic flow well with such advanced kind of technology. Thanks to the global organizations like 5GAA (5G Automotive Association) that are working constructively towards the best implementation of 5G technology in the automotive sector, along with other major giants from the industry.

(The author is the Location & Engineering Head, Body & Security business unit, Continental India)

