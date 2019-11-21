Express Computer
One hour free internet in Bengaluru soon: C N Ashwat Narayan

By IANS
People of India’s technolgy hub will soon have an hour free internet daily, said Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwat Narayan at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2019. “We require nine months to roll out the free internet plan which had been in demand for the last four years,” said Narayan.

The state government has joined forces with ACT to roll out the project, estimated to cost Rs 100 crore which will promise at least one hour of free internet service a day to Bengaluru residents.

ACT has come forward to install the poles, we will charge a nominal fee and offer power supply, added Narayan.


IANS
