India and the GCC corridor: The next growth engine for AI-led insurance transformation

By Dhirendra Singh, Head of Global Operations, Zinnia

The conversation around Artificial Intelligence in financial services has moved decisively beyond experimentation. Across the global insurance industry, the focus has shifted from isolated pilots to enterprise-wide deployment, with insurers increasingly asking a different question: how can AI be scaled responsibly to drive measurable business outcomes?

As insurers grapple with rising customer expectations, increasing regulatory complexity, climate-related risks, and persistent pressure to improve operating efficiency, AI is emerging as a core business capability rather than a technology differentiator. Global insurers are investing heavily in Generative AI,

Agentic AI, advanced analytics, and intelligent automation to transform underwriting, claims management, fraud detection, customer servicing, and risk management.

At the center of this transformation is India.

India’s rapidly expanding Global Capability Centre (GCC) ecosystem has evolved from a traditional outsourcing model into a strategic innovation engine for global enterprises. Today, GCCs are increasingly responsible for product development, AI model engineering, data science, cyber resilience, digital operations, and enterprise transformation initiatives that directly influence business outcomes.

Nowhere is this evolution more visible than in insurance.

Insurance in India: A Massive Untapped Opportunity

Despite being one of the world’s fastest-growing insurance markets, India’s insurance penetration remains significantly below mature economies. According to government and industry estimates, insurance penetration in India stands at approximately 3.7%, compared to global averages above 6%, highlighting the enormous opportunity for expansion and financial inclusion.

India’s Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) has articulated an ambitious vision of “Insurance for All by 2047,” aimed at providing every citizen with access to appropriate risk protection.

This challenge is not simply about increasing policy sales. It requires insurers to dramatically improve affordability, accessibility, claims experience, trust, and operational efficiency at scale.

AI is emerging as one of the most powerful levers to achieve these objectives.

Recent industry research from Boston Consulting Group estimates that AI and Generative AI could unlock nearly USD 4 billion in annual profit expansion for India’s insurance sector through a combination of revenue growth, operational efficiencies, and improved customer engagement.

Early adopters are already reporting:

15–20% productivity improvements among sales and servicing teams

10–20% underwriting efficiency gains

20–30% reductions in servicing costs

3–7% improvements in claims payout efficiency

These benefits are creating a compelling business case for large-scale AI adoption across the insurance value chain.

India’s GCC Ecosystem: From Delivery Centers to Innovation Hubs

The rise of AI in insurance is closely linked to India’s emergence as the world’s leading GCC destination.

Over the last decade, GCCs have evolved beyond transactional support functions to become centers of excellence for engineering, analytics, cybersecurity, cloud modernization, and AI development. For insurers, this means access to a deep talent pool capable of building production-grade AI systems that support global operations.

Leading global insurers are increasingly placing strategic capabilities in India. Companies such as Zurich Insurance, Dai-ichi Life, Swiss Re, AXA, The Standard, and several others are expanding their India-based GCC operations to drive AI-enabled transformation across underwriting, risk modeling, claims processing, customer engagement, and enterprise technology platforms.

The shift is significant. GCCs are no longer measured solely by cost efficiencies; they are increasingly evaluated on innovation outcomes, intellectual property creation, speed-to-market, and business impact.

GCCs as AI Innovation Engines

Modern insurance GCCs are becoming AI factories for global enterprises.

Cross-functional teams comprising data scientists, actuaries, machine learning engineers, product managers, compliance specialists, and business leaders are working together to build and scale AI solutions that directly influence customer and business outcomes.

Examples include:

Intelligent Underwriting

AI-powered underwriting platforms can analyze structured and unstructured data, including medical records, financial histories, behavioral signals, and external risk indicators, significantly reducing decision-making time while improving consistency and accuracy.

Automated Claims Processing

Computer vision, document intelligence, and workflow orchestration tools are enabling insurers to process routine claims in minutes rather than days or weeks. AI-driven triage systems automatically assess claims complexity, route cases, and identify potential fraud indicators.

Fraud Detection and Risk Analytics

Advanced machine learning models increasingly combine transactional, behavioral, geospatial, and historical claims data to detect sophisticated fraud patterns that traditional rule-based systems often miss.

Customer Experience Transformation

Generative AI-powered assistants are helping insurers deliver personalized customer interactions, improve policy servicing, simplify onboarding, and provide real-time support across digital channels.

These are no longer experimental use cases. They are production-grade systems operating at enterprise scale across global insurance organizations.

The Rise of Agentic AI in Insurance

One of the most significant developments over the past year has been the emergence of Agentic AI.

Unlike traditional automation tools, Agentic AI systems can plan, reason, coordinate multiple tasks, and execute workflows with limited human intervention. Industry surveys indicate that 58% of Indian GCCs are already investing in Agentic AI, while another 29% plan to scale adoption over the next 12 months. Additionally, more than 80% of GCCs are actively investing in Generative AI initiatives.

For insurers, Agentic AI has the potential to transform:

End-to-end claims orchestration

Policy administration

Compliance monitoring

Customer onboarding

Underwriting support

Regulatory reporting

As these systems mature, insurers will increasingly move from task automation toward autonomous decision support and workflow management.

Global Insurers Are Betting on India

The growing importance of India within global insurance organizations is reflected in recent investments.

Zurich Insurance recently launched a new AI-focused GCC in Hyderabad, positioning the center as a strategic hub for engineering, data, AI, cybersecurity, and enterprise platforms. The company emphasized that AI-enabled operating models would be embedded from inception rather than layered onto legacy systems.

Similarly, Japanese insurance giant Dai-ichi Life established its first GCC outside Japan in Hyderabad, specifically to build internal capabilities in AI, data analytics, cybersecurity, and digital transformation.

The organisation plans to significantly scale its technology workforce over the coming years.

The Standard, a leading U.S. insurer, also selected Bengaluru for its first GCC, focusing on software engineering, AI innovation, and customer-facing technology platforms.

These investments signal a broader industry trend: global insurers increasingly view India not merely as a service delivery location but as a strategic center for innovation and AI capability development.

Regulatory Readiness and Digital Infrastructure

India’s regulatory ecosystem is also helping accelerate innovation.

Initiatives such as Bima Sugam are expected to create a unified digital marketplace for insurance distribution, servicing, and claims processing, improving accessibility while reducing friction across customer journey. Regulatory sandboxes and innovation-friendly frameworks are allowing insurers and insurtech firms to experiment with emerging technologies while maintaining strong governance standards.

As AI adoption expands, explainability, fairness, governance, and transparency will become increasingly important. Insurers that embed compliance and accountability directly into their AI pipelines will be best positioned to scale responsibly.

Why the GCC Corridor Matters

India’s insurance industry is projected to grow significantly faster than many mature markets over the coming decade. At the same time, GCCs are becoming critical drivers of digital transformation across the global insurance value chain.

The convergence of three powerful forces is creating a unique opportunity:

1. A large underserved insurance market with substantial growth potential.

2. A rapidly maturing AI ecosystem.

3. A world-class GCC infrastructure supported by deep engineering and analytics talent.

This combination positions India as one of the most important global hubs for insurance innovation.

The future of insurance will not be defined solely by better policies or new distribution channels. It will be shaped by organizations that can combine AI, data, regulatory intelligence, and human expertise to deliver faster decisions, better customer experiences, stronger fraud prevention, and broader financial inclusion.

The Road Ahead

The India GCC corridor is ultimately about capability, not geography.

As AI reshapes the global insurance landscape, India’s GCCs are increasingly becoming the environments where innovation moves from concept to production. The next wave of value creation will come from organizations that successfully integrate engineering excellence, regulatory foresight, domain expertise, and responsible AI practices.

For insurers pursuing growth, resilience, and inclusion, India is no longer simply a delivery destination—it is becoming the global nerve center for AI-led insurance transformation.