Keeping India connected: Inside the lives of data center teams

By Rajeshkumar S, Technology Head, Enterprise & Government, India & SAARC, Juniper Networks

Imagine this: a stock exchange in Mumbai faces network delays during peak trading hours, risking millions in transactions. In a hospital in Delhi, a doctor is midway through a life-saving procedure when a connection alert pops up. Meanwhile, in a logistics hub in Bengaluru, a system outage brings supply chain operations to a standstill.

These aren’t dramatic hypotheticals, they’re the very real challenges handled daily by a group of highly skilled professionals. These are the people behind India’s digital infrastructure data center teams who ensure that our online lives run without a hitch. This includes critical Government Data Centers like ERNET (Cert-In), which plays a pivotal role in national cybersecurity. Implemented as part of the TSAP (Threat and Situational Awareness Project), this DC analyses network traffic in real-time to detect and neutralise threats, helping to safeguard citizens and vital digital services across the country.

Why Data Centers Matter More Than Ever

In sectors like banking, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail, the job of keeping the digital lights on falls to these teams. A single hour of downtime could cost a large organisation over $5 million. Whether it’s avoiding outages or reducing the impact when they occur, these professionals are constantly on the front foot.

Today’s digital infrastructure requires a blend of deep technical knowledge and new-age tools like artificial intelligence and cloud platforms. Data center teams are no longer just server managers, they’re system architects ensuring that India’s rapidly growing data needs are met reliably and securely.

What sets these teams apart is not just their technical expertise, but their ability to adapt. They stay on top of new tools, organise data to feed AI systems, and work closely as a team to solve problems quickly and effectively.

What a Workday Looks Like

For many in the IT world, the idea of a 9-to-5 schedule doesn’t exist. Work starts early, often with system health checks powered by AI. These tools spot potential problems automatically, allowing professionals to focus their time on innovation and planning.

Their work spans what we can call the Data Center Lifecycle:

Designing the Network (Day 0): Everything starts with thoughtful planning. Network topologies are mapped out, test procedures are defined, and digital twins — virtual models of the actual network — are used to simulate real-world scenarios. This helps teams test expansions and upgrades without putting live systems at risk.

Everything starts with thoughtful planning. Network topologies are mapped out, test procedures are defined, and digital twins — virtual models of the actual network — are used to simulate real-world scenarios. This helps teams test expansions and upgrades without putting live systems at risk. Getting Systems Online (Day 1): This is when teams build the system as planned, connect the hardware, apply the configurations, and test it all thoroughly. Every step is checked and rechecked to avoid issues down the line.

This is when teams build the system as planned, connect the hardware, apply the configurations, and test it all thoroughly. Every step is checked and rechecked to avoid issues down the line. Ongoing Monitoring (Day 2+): Once up and running, systems are constantly monitored. AI helps with routine tasks while the team focuses on improving performance and solving new challenges. Quick response to any issues is critical, and communication across departments is key.

For example, during Diwali or end-of-season sales, e-commerce traffic surges. But these teams are prepared. They’ve already identified which parts of the network need attention and adjusted settings in advance. Thanks to their preparation, shopping stays smooth for millions.

Preparing for India’s Digital Future

As India grows into a global digital hub, data center professionals will play an even more crucial role.

AI has become a key tool for these teams:

Live system checks: AI can instantly scan and flag issues in real time.

AI can instantly scan and flag issues in real time. Forecasting problems: By studying past patterns, AI can predict issues before they happen.

By studying past patterns, AI can predict issues before they happen. Smart fixes: Some AI systems can even apply fixes automatically or recommend what to do next.

But AI doesn’t replace people. It helps them do more, better. These professionals are the ones who decide what needs to be done, interpret AI suggestions, and take the right actions when it counts.

These teams aren’t just keeping things running, they’re helping shape India’s digital future. From enabling smarter cities to supporting digital payments and healthcare, their work is foundational to modern life.

So, the next time you send an UPI payment, book a train ticket online, or stream your favorite cricket match without buffering, remember the teams working quietly behind the scenes. They are the ones who keep India connected, dedicated, sharp, and always one step ahead.