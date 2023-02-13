OT/IT Convergence: Security Best Practices to Implement today

By Qamar Masood, Senior Technical Lead, OT Security Practice, Happiest Minds Technologies

Technology has drastically changed the manufacturing landscape in recent years. With digital finding its way into industrial control systems, IT/OT convergence is now a reality.

OT/IT convergence is described as the merger of information technology and operational technology that earlier worked in silos. As data collected using IT is distributed and stored, directly impacting OT processes, these separate sectors and now witnessing a convergence. This convergence is pivotal for the future of manufacturing. We can create a more efficient and effective manufacturing process by bringing these two areas together.

In this blog post, we will explore how OT and IT are converging, its advantages and security practices to safeguard it from vulnerabilities.

OT VS. IT

While IT is centred around enhancing and improving user experience with a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy in place, OT is focused on ensuring safety in plant operations, including harsh environments, with the seamless transmission of data with time-sensitive applications that are compliant with security protocols and standards.

With businesses taking the digital route and using IoT to improve operations, it’s critical to weigh the pros and cons of IT/OT convergence. Let’s understand some of these as we explore examples of how this merger plays out in the real world.

Convergence of OT & IT

The term “IT/OT convergence” refers to the integration of operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT). OT controls industrial processes and equipment, while IT manages data and information. The convergence of these two technologies enables improved communication and collaboration between OT & IT staff which builds greater visibility and control over industrial operations. With IT/OT convergence, businesses can collect OT data to control OT processes by integrating with specialised tools.

As part of industry 4.0, which drives intelligence, optimisation, and automation, this convergence has further enhanced manufacturing, retail, transportation, and healthcare operations by enabling the seamless integration of real-time data such as temperature, speed, humidity, resource consumption, and errors with connected devices. With better AI/ML communication, data produced by physical devices can now be analysed to facilitate maintenance, autonomy, and improved uptime.

Though IoT is becoming increasingly prevalent in industrial control networks & systems which has further strengthened OT administrators with efficient monitoring systems & the ability to remotely manage devices through wireless connectivity. Still, operational tech faces security challenges around identity management, access control, and malware, just like IT. What separates IT from OT is the magnitude of infrastructure risk that can jeopardize systems and, most importantly, pose a significant threat to life and property.

Security Concerns around OT/IT Convergence:

Operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) have been converging for years, but this convergence is accelerating due to advances in digital technology. This has created opportunities for increased efficiency and effectiveness in many business areas, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and more. However, it has also created new challenges, such as increased cybersecurity risks. OT/ IT convergence is vulnerable to state-sponsored threats, abuse, or data misuse by hackers and cybercriminals.

As OT and IT continue to converge, organisations must be proactive in implementing an OT/IT cybersecurity strategy addressing these challenges to ensure they can take advantage of the benefits while protecting their data and systems.

90% of OT sector companies have reported at least one infrastructure security compromise in the last two years resulting in the loss of confidential information or disruption to operations, as per the 2019 Deloitte report on “Future of Cybersecurity”.

The same report confirms that 65 percent of manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, and utility companies see cyber security as their highest priority in IT and OT governance.

Some of the security concerns that challenge the effective implementation of OT/IT convergence are:

-Poor Physical Security

-Lack of visibility

-Legacy Systems

-Insufficient Authentication/Authorisation

-Complexity in the OT environment

-Insecure communication protocols

-Erosive architecture

-Responsibility concerns

The best security practices to protect your OT/IT environment include:

-Having centralised visibility of assets

-Be measured by vulnerability response time

-Patch open vulnerabilities and upgrade legacy systems

-Comprehensive and strict baselining of assets

-Well-built IASC network architecture

-Deployment of network access control

-Report security compromises

-Use a single OT device vendor

How to Implement IT/OT Convergence?

Implementing this shift can be daunting for many organisations. Below are a few tips on how to make the transition:

1. Define the goals of your IT/OT convergence initiative

What are you looking to achieve? Greater efficiency? Improved data management? More effective decision-making? Achieving buy-in from all stakeholders starts with clearly articulating the desired outcomes.

2. Assess your current infrastructure

How well-equipped is your organisation to support an integrated IT/OT environment? Do you have the right tools and processes in place? Taking stock of what you must work with will help inform your overall strategy.

3. Create a roadmap

Once you know where you want to go and what you must work with, it’s time to start mapping out a plan of action. Identify which areas need attention first and create a timeline for implementation. Be sure to factor in potential roadblocks and challenges so you can plan accordingly. Conduct a stringent risk assessment to understand your present threats, unpatched vulnerabilities, ghost assets, and erosive architectures.

4. Implement change gradually

Many organisations need to work on tackling too much too quickly when implementing IT/OT convergence, leading to frustration and setbacks. Instead, focus on smaller, manageable projects that will positively impact operations. Expanding your initiative’s scope will help build momentum and keep everyone on board.

5. Communicate constantly

Change can be difficult for people to adapt to, so it’s essential to keep everyone in the loop throughout the transformation journey.



Conclusion

In today’s business environment, it’s more important than ever for companies to have a well-rounded IT strategy that considers operational and informational technology. However, many companies find themselves stuck in an “operational rut” where they are only focused on the day-to-day tasks of keeping their business running. This can lead to problems when new technologies come along that could revolutionize the way they do business. Companies must proactively approach operational technology/information technology (OT/IT) convergence to gain a competitive advantage. So, companies need to look for solution providers who can help them,

-Build a strategic roadmap that can enhance your security posture

-Develop ground-breaking software solutions

-Gain a competitive edge in the market

-Create a more streamlined & efficient organisational process that is better equipped to handle change