Power Management in the Context of the Internet of Things (IoT): Innovations and Implications

By Rajeev Pandey, Deputy Director Marketing, GUS Global Services India Pvt. Ltd.

The utility and benefits of the Internet of Things (IoT) can be enhanced significantly by making these devices and networks more energy-efficient and environment-friendly in their operations.

The field of power management has always remained a hotbed for innovation and in the context of the Internet of Things (IoT), the new inventions in the sector can prove instrumental in further propelling the adoption scope of these connected devices. Given the enormously large number of interconnected devices (approximately 13.15 billion) in the world today, the aspect of power management of these networks becomes even more crucial. With developers, coders, and engineers across the ecosystem working hard to make the entire ecosystem of IoT more eco-friendly, here’s a complete low-down on innovations having important implications for power management in the field of IoT devices.

1) Photovoltaic Cells: Counted among the most promising and game-changing technology, scientists have recently achieved a breakthrough in the form of creating Photovoltaic Cells. These cells are capable of harnessing solar energy and supplying power to IoT devices in one of the most efficient manners the industry has witnessed ever. The distinguishing aspect of these cells is their ultra-high efficiency which coupled with their eco-friendly nature makes them extremely beneficial for the IoT industry. Experts are confident that with this new invention, IoT devices and networks will further widen their adoption potential in sectors such as smart cities, healthcare, and manufacturing, thereby boosting the prospects of greener and more sustainable tomorrow.

2) AI-based Power management: The use of new-age technologies such as AI and ML has gone up in all major industries and the segment of IoT is no exception. Particularly relevant is the use of AI algorithms in the power management of IoT devices which is helping the network of connected devices and systems to work in a dynamic and efficient manner. The AI-based power modules consist of artificial neural networks that continuously sense the dynamic load requirements of devices and accordingly adjust the power consumption to offer the best optimum performance. This aids the efficiency of power management and makes IoT devices deliver optimally at all critical indicators of performance.

3) Greener IoT: The shifting focus towards a greener IoT ecosystem is also redefining the energy efficiency of the segment. The new approach consists of a holistic change and encourages all stakeholders in the IoT ecosystem including manufacturers, developers, and programmers to strive for sustainable results. For example, IoT devices are now increasingly manufactured using recyclable materials while coders are developing software using the ultra-efficient systems to minimize their carbon footprints. Further, the inclusion of policymakers, entrepreneurs, and financial institutions is also spurring innovation and helping the segment to embrace novel ways of achieving higher energy efficiency for IoT devices.

4) Nano Data Centers: Compared to the conventional ones, Nano Data centres are increasingly becoming a powerful tool for optimising the energy consumption of IoT devices. These centres come with better capability to dissipate heat and feature enviable competence of self-adapting which helps IoT devices to automatically adjust in response to the changes in the environment. Further, the use of Machine Learning (ML) mechanisms and modular architecture help in decreasing the overall power consumption of IoT devices.

5) Structural Innovations: The adoption of the structural approach to innovations is significantly helping the IoT ecosystem. These inventions are revolutionizing the very basic underpinnings of the segment and proving very helpful in reducing the carbon footprints of IoT devices. Some of the prominent inventions that have made their way into the IoT sector include the growing use of wireless modules without batteries, reducing relay nodes, and integrating energy-harvesting frameworks to utilize ambient lighting and temperature differential to power devices for more energy-efficient operations.

6) Low-code development: The approach of low-code development is fast finding favour with businesses across industry verticals. Known for its potential to significantly reduce coding load, the new approach to development is equally beneficial for enhancing the energy efficiency of IoT devices. Take, for instance, the feature of automated monitoring, additional feature removal, or elimination of inefficient loops. All these facets add to the overall efficiency of the ecosystem and help enhance the energy efficiency of IoT devices and networks in a significant manner.

Making the entire ecosystem of IoT energy efficient is one of the critical prerequisites for the sustainable adoption and expansion of these connected devices in the long run. Given the crucial roles these interconnected networks play in our day-to-day lives, a degree program in the energy sector can prove instrumental in achieving desired goals for energy efficiency in the IoT segment.