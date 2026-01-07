Procurement at a crossroad: The AI imperative

By Vidisha Suman, Partner, Kearney and Sudhanshu Mohan, Senior Principal, Kearney

Why Indian enterprises must reinvent procurement — fast — to stay ahead in the age of intelligence

Procurement is no longer a back-office function. It’s a strategic battleground, and the rules have changed forever.

In today’s volatile, digitally accelerated world, procurement has evolved from a cost center into a core driver of competitiveness. Traditional models — rigid, centralized, and transaction-heavy — no longer fit the pace of modern business.

The organisations that will thrive are those that reimagine procurement for intelligence, agility, and scale, making AI the foundation, not the fringe.

India is uniquely poised for this shift. The country’s digital procurement market is projected to reach $250+ billion1 by 2030, yet supplier fragmentation, inconsistent data, and uneven digital maturity remain major barriers. Overcoming these will separate leaders from laggards.

This isn’t optional transformation, it’s existential.

1. Reinvent the Operating Model — Now

Legacy procurement slows decisions and stifles innovation. A future-ready model must be lean, modular, and built for speed, separating strategic sourcing from tactical execution, embedding procurement experts within business units, and enabling real-time responsiveness.

In practice:

Shorter lead times through automated approval chains

Stronger compliance using AI-led audit trails and smart contracts.

Intelligent decisioning via negotiation agents, spend analytics

In India, where MSMEs dominate supplier networks, agility is everything. Leading conglomerates already use AI-driven supplier segmentation to identify high-value, low-risk partners, cutting cycle times by up to 30%2 and boosting reliability.

This isn’t just about efficiency. It’s about survival.

Those that fail to re-architect procurement will be outpaced and out of relevance.

2. Codify Strategy for Machines — and Humans

Procurement strategy can no longer sit in slides. It must become machine-readable, AI-executable code that algorithms can learn and act upon.

When taxonomies, supplier archetypes, and order channels are digitized, organizations gain speed, precision, and scalability.

For India, this codification means addressing:

Data gaps: Limited standardized performance and benchmark data.

Fragmented ecosystems: Thousands of small, informal suppliers.

Solution: Build shared data consortiums, adopt AI-compatible taxonomies, and leverage alternative data (e.g., GST filings, logistics reliability) for evaluation.

These frameworks enable real-time risk forecasting, autonomous supplier discovery, and automated compliance.

India’s ProcureTech ecosystem and deep AI talent base are pushing this shift. Homegrown innovators are developing intelligent sourcing and spend-optimization platforms that rival global leaders, positioning India to pioneer an AI-native procurement model blending domain depth with scalable intelligence.

3. Put AI at the Core — Not the Periphery

Digital transformation without AI is just digitization. And digitization alone won’t save procurement from irrelevance.

AI must anchor every process and decision, not as an add-on, but as the operational foundation.

That means:

Mapping every activity for automation potential

Deploying AI agents for supplier risk analysis, PR validation, and contract intelligence

Building API-first architectures to connect enterprise systems with best-of-breed AI tools

This isn’t about replacing people, it’s about amplifying human capability. As AI takes on the repetitive, humans can focus on creativity, strategy, and value.

Indian manufacturers and IT majors are already using AI forecasting and supplier management tools to cut cycle times by up to 30%2.

The India Challenge: Complexity at Scale

India’s procurement ecosystem faces distinct hurdles:

Supplier fragmentation: 63 million MSMEs3, many digitally immature

Lack of benchmark data: Weak transparency in cost and compliance

Regulatory variability: Diverse state-level rules

Digital divide: Smaller suppliers struggle with e-procurement

The way forward:

1. Develop shared supplier databases through industry collaboration.

2. Introduce modular AI tools that work with limited datasets.

3. Upskill supplier clusters to enable digital participation.

4. Create open data standards for supplier scoring and risk evaluation.

Executive Imperatives: From Vision to Action

1. Burn the old playbook. If your model looks like it did five years ago, it’s obsolete.

2. Architect for intelligence. Build a digital backbone enabling plug-and-play AI and real-time visibility.

3. Codify for execution. Make strategies machine-readable. If AI can’t act, it’s not future-ready.

4. Pilot relentlessly, scale fearlessly. Over 60% of enterprises are already piloting AI multi-agent systems.

5. Lead the culture shift. Pair technology adoption with mindset change. Reward innovation and embed agility.

The Bottom Line: There Is No Plan B

Procurement is being redefined, not incrementally, but fundamentally. Those that act now, embracing AI, redesigning operating models, and codifying strategy for intelligent execution, will define the next era of enterprise competitiveness.

With its digital scale and AI capability, India is positioned not just to adapt — but to lead. The opportunity is to create a uniquely Indian model of intelligent procurement — inclusive, adaptable, and AI-powered.

Transform, or be transformed. There is no middle ground.