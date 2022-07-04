Reshaping the future with hyperautomation

By Vikram Goyal, Senior Director, Vuram

Adopting the latest technology to future-proof operations while ensuring efficiency is crucial for organisations as they embrace the new normal. Hyperautomation is among the technology trends adopted across organisations to ensure resilience and productivity by automating processes and implementing digital solutions. The main benefits of hyperautomation are ensuring operational efficiency, profitability, better employee engagement, improved services, innovation, and a better return on capital invested.

Hyperautomation combines various technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), process mining, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), orchestration, and integration to seamlessly developed solutions to address business-specific challenges. The adoption of hyperautomation technologies allows organisations to reinvent services or collaborate to develop innovative solutions to support their customers. At the heart of the matter, hyperautomation services have reimagined the flow of information and data within an organisation allowing efficiency for decision-making, developing innovative services and solutions, improving the quality of work, and giving the organisation the flexibility by adding digital workforce.

During the pandemic, industries have witnessed the power of intelligent automation, which combines multiple elements of AI to automate complex tasks enabling around-the-clock operations and predicting challenges while people continued to work remotely. Besides, real-time information and data support operations to meet challenges and stay competitive.

In the Information Technology (IT) sector, adopting hyperautomation allows a high-level overview of operations, logistics, and resources, helping the management to identify possible challenges well in advance and aid efficient decision-making. As businesses strive to remain competitive, implementing the right technology ensures that businesses have the right information and access to data-driven metrics that are crucial to making the right decisions on a real-time basis.

The access to real-time information for decision-making also improves the flow of communication during trying times and gives a clear perspective about the progress across levels improving the speed-to-solution and flexibility to make corrective actions. It’s important to note that hyperautomation is not a specific combination of technologies but a solution developed with enterprise tools that work together for a given use case. This aspect gives organisations the flexibility to choose the technology to address specific scenarios.

Further, combining the technologies allows the development of solutions to help organisations evolve beyond rules or task-based automation to restructure the automation of end-to-end businesses and IT processes. For instance, customer support can be enhanced with AI-powered virtual agents that can resolve grievances drawing upon document intelligence, integrations with multiple systems, and natural language processing to provide fully automated customer service. The access to real-time data and information trends also comes in handy while researching to develop highly-effective solutions to meet client requirements.

Meanwhile, operational efficiency can be enhanced from time to time using process mining combined with machine learning to identify process inefficiencies and build workflows to overcome shortcomings using RPA or AI. Enabling a digital workforce in the IT sector has addressed learning gaps and workforce shortages efficiently while giving organisations the flexibility to thrive in the rapidly changing market environment and respond at a pace unimaginable before.

The new normal is driving organisations to adopt a digital workforce to work closely with the humans improving the quality of work, job satisfaction, and efficiency of the people in the organisation. Hyperautomation allows the automation of activities that span multiple departments, systems, and job functions that previously required efforts that did not add value but limited creativity, cognition, and innovation in specific roles. The automation of mundane tasks free-up time for learning, upskilling, and focusing on value-added tasks maximising human potential and making a happier workforce.

As digital transformation becomes a necessity to adapt to the new normal, automation is evolving from solutions that improve efficiency and productivity to an agent of change that fundamentally transforms how enterprise functions by improving efficiency and exploring ways to offer innovative solutions addressing the evolving market requirements developing solutions and services of the future.