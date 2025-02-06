Strengthening cloud security strategies in India: Addressing evolving cyber threats and leveraging AI for protection

By Manikandan Thangaraj, Vice President, ManageEngine

As India’s digital transformation accelerates, organisations are increasingly adopting cloud technologies to drive innovation, improve operational efficiencies, and scale businesses. According to a report by Oliver Wyman and NASSCOM, cloud technology will account for 8% of India’s GDP by 2026. It has the potential to boost the country’s GDP by US$ 310-380 billion by 2026, while also producing 14 million employment. However, as reliance on cloud infrastructure grows, so does the sophistication of cyber threats. With the rise of hybrid and multicloud environments, organisations face an increasing need to rethink their cloud security strategies to address vulnerabilities, maintain the security posture, mitigate risks, and ensure business continuity in the face of evolving threats.

The current state of cloud security in India

India is experiencing rapid cloud adoption across industries, driven by the demand for scalability, cost efficiency, and innovation. However, this rapid adoption also exposes organisations to an expanding surface area for cyberattacks. According to a recent survey by CloudSEK, India is the second most targeted country in terms of cyberattacks.

PwC’s 2024 Global Digital Trust Insights survey highlights that approximately 4000 CXOs identified the most pressing cybersecurity threats facing organisations and Cloud-based entry points among the top three.In response to these growing threats, Indian organisations are gradually realising the importance of robust cloud security strategies, but a significant gap remains in preparedness, especially in sectors that are still grappling with the complexities of multicloud architectures.

Specific challenges businesses face

Organisations in India face a range of challenges as they work to secure their cloud environments:

Increased attack surface: As businesses expand their cloud services and integrate AI, IoT, and other digital tools, the attack surface grows exponentially. Cybercriminals are exploiting this vast surface with increasingly sophisticated tactics, including AI-driven attacks that can bypass traditional security measures.



Lack of visibility across multicloud environments: Many businesses rely on a combination of private, public, and hybrid cloud solutions, which can create visibility gaps. Security teams struggle to manage and monitor resources across various platforms, making it difficult to detect vulnerabilities or respond to threats in real time.



Misconfigurations and human error: Cloud misconfigurations remain one of the leading causes of data breaches. Despite technological advancements, human error in configuring cloud environments is a persistent issue.



Compliance and regulatory pressures: With increasing data protection laws like Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA), organisations must navigate complex regulatory landscapes. Ensuring compliance while protecting sensitive data is a daunting challenge for many enterprises.

Actionable strategies for mitigating risks

To address these challenges and bolster cloud security, organisations can implement the following key practices:

Eliminate shadow IT: The use of unauthorised applications by employees is a growing concern in cloud security. Security teams should prioritise eliminating shadow IT by ensuring all cloud services are vetted and monitored. Regular cloud security audits will help identify and mitigate risks posed by unauthorised applications.



Ensuring secure access: With cloud resources increasingly accessed from multiple devices and locations, identity security has become critical. Implementing strong IAM practices, such as role-based access controls (RBAC), multifactor authentication (MFA), and continuous identity verification, helps ensure that only authorised users can access sensitive cloud resources.



Regular risk assessments and penetration testing: Ongoing risk assessments are essential for identifying vulnerabilities and understanding the potential attack vectors in cloud environments. Regular penetration testing can help organisations identify and patch security gaps proactively. These assessments, combined with continuous monitoring, ensure the security posture evolves alongside emerging threats.



Centralised threat detection and response: Implementing a centralised security platform that aggregates data from multiple cloud environments can streamline threat detection and response. By correlating network events with cloud activities, security teams can gain deeper insights into potential risks and reduce the mean time to resolution (MTTR) for incidents.



Adopt AI-driven security measures: AI-based solutions can be pivotal in reducing the attack surface. By leveraging machine learning (ML) and user and entity behaviour analytics (UEBA), security teams can detect anomalous behaviours and identify threats before they escalate. AI-powered predictive remediation tools can automate response processes, minimising damage and reducing the time taken to neutralise threats.



Disaster recovery and incident response plans: Organisations must prepare for the worst-case scenario. Having a well-defined Incident Response Plan (IRP) and disaster recovery policy ensures that teams can act swiftly if a breach occurs. Regularly testing and refining these plans will help businesses mitigate risks and recover from cyberattacks with minimal disruption.

Opportunities from strong cloud security measures

Investing in robust cloud security measures doesn’t just help organisations avoid cyber risks; it also opens doors to new opportunities:

Business continuity: A strong security posture ensures that organisations can continue to operate even in the event of a cyberattack. By safeguarding critical data and minimising downtime, businesses can maintain operational efficiency and customer trust.



Competitive advantage: Businesses with robust cloud security measures are better positioned to win customers who prioritise data privacy and security. As organisations grow their cloud infrastructures, securing these environments provides a competitive edge in attracting and retaining clients.



Increased trust and reputation: By implementing stringent cloud security protocols, businesses can strengthen their reputation as secure and trustworthy enterprises. This is especially crucial in industries like healthcare, finance, and e-commerce, where data privacy and security are paramount.

Regulatory compliance: As businesses comply with increasingly stringent data protection laws, they can avoid costly fines and penalties.

Advice for enterprises navigating the complex cloud security landscape

For enterprises in India looking to navigate the evolving and complex landscape of cloud security, the following advice can prove invaluable:

Invest in automation: As the volume of data grows, security teams can no longer manually address all threats. Investing in automated cloud security tools that integrate with existing infrastructure allows for real-time threat detection and rapid remediation.



Continuous training and awareness: The human element remains a key vulnerability. Regular security training programs for employees at all levels can help mitigate risks posed by phishing, social engineering attacks, and other forms of cyber threats.



Collaborate with cloud providers: Building a strong partnership with cloud service providers ensures shared responsibility for security. Organisations should understand the security measures their providers implement and work collaboratively to secure their cloud environments.



Embrace a zero-trust model: Moving towards a Zero Trust security model, where trust is never assumed, even within the organisation, can dramatically improve security. In this approach, authentication is required for every device and user, regardless of their location.

Conclusion

As businesses in India expand their cloud infrastructures, it is crucial to implement a comprehensive approach to cloud security that addresses emerging threats and evolving challenges. By adopting AI-driven security measures, conducting regular risk assessments, and ensuring robust identity management, organisations can significantly bolster their defences against cyberattacks. More importantly, strong cloud security practices not only protect businesses from potential threats but also unlock opportunities for growth, compliance, and competitive advantage in the digital era. By taking proactive steps today, organisations can better safeguard their digital assets and thrive in an increasingly complex and interconnected cloud environment.