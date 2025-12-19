Technology trends redefining how enterprises will operate in 2026

By Sandhya Arun, Chief Technology Officer, Wipro Limited

2025 marked a year of foundational shifts for the global IT industry, with enterprises moving from experimentation to meaningful adoption of AI. Generative AI and automation became mainstream, and early agent-led models began influencing how decisions are made across the enterprise – always with human oversight at the core.

As we look ahead to 2026, the focus will decisively shift to AI systems operating at scale, embedded within critical business workflows. We will see the rise of collaborative AI and importantly, this evolution elevates the role of people, from execution to orchestration, where human judgment, governance, and strategic intent remain paramount. Ultimately, success will depend on talent readiness and continuous skilling.

Enterprises are increasingly prepared for large-scale deployment, while regulators worldwide are shaping frameworks that balance innovation with responsibility. Together, these forces are ushering in a world of intelligent, autonomous, and mission-oriented systems – reshaping how businesses operate and how humans and machines coexist.

Here are seven technology trends that will define 2026.

Agentic AI will actuate the autonomous enterprise

Enterprises are moving from isolated agentic AI experiments to pragmatic, enterprise-wide strategies focused on measurable business outcomes. By 2026, networks of collaborating AI agents will manage complex workflows across IT, HR, finance, marketing, sales, legal, procurement, operations, supply chains, customer engagement, and commerce. As AI gains autonomy, the human role evolves toward strategic direction, governance, and human-centric steering.

Embodied AI will unlock the physical economy

AI will increasingly be embedded in robots, vehicles, machines, and intelligent devices, evolving from standalone units into connected ecosystems integrated through an “AI mesh”. With enhanced spatial awareness and autonomy, embodied AI will drive adoption across healthcare, manufacturing, energy, utilities, mobility, and logistics, improving safety, efficiency, and human experience in complex or hazardous environments.

Digital Twin and AI will transform operations

The combination of Digital Twins (DTs) and AI will enable intelligent virtual models that continuously simulate, predict, and optimize physical assets and processes through real-world simulations. These AI-enabled DTs will support preventive maintenance, real-time monitoring, product design, testing, and resource optimization, helping organizations become more agile, resilient, and data-driven.

Domain-Native AI will drive deep vertical mastery

We will see a growing shift towards specialized, “industry or domain-native” models rather than broad, general-purpose ones. These models will be trained on industry-specific datasets and built with contextual intelligence such as ontology, risk controls, safety and regulatory requirements – embedded into the solution from the start. Smaller, focused models will deliver deeper expertise and better accuracy in specific areas, while also being more cost-effective and less resource intensive.

Programmable money will become the new economic engine

Distributed Ledger Technologies are moving from pilots to real-world use, enabling transparent and immutable record keeping without central control. With growing regulatory clarity and the rise of CBDCs, decentralized finance will become more enterprise-ready, supporting use cases such as tokenized bonds, autonomous lending, and always-on settlement. Stablecoins and asset tokenization will further accelerate faster, more efficient finance across cross-border payments, supply chains, and digital asset management.

Quantum Technology will mark the birth of new era

Breakthroughs in quantum computing are opening up new possibilities for solving problems that are too complex for traditional systems. Early use cases are emerging across pharma and life sciences, financial services, and materials science, with technology-forward enterprises already experimenting through Quantum Computing as a Service. At the same time, quantum advances pose risks to existing encryption standards, accelerating the shift towards quantum-safe algorithms and Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC).

Workforce readiness will be a C-Suite survival metric

Workforce readiness is critical to unlocking value from frontier technologies. High-potential talent will be defined by continuous learning, practical application of new skills, sound judgment, and initiative. Organizations that foster a culture of learning, collaboration, and effective human–machine collaboration will gain a clear advantage, with change management becoming a core leadership responsibility as advanced technologies scale.

These trends point to a future where humans and machines operate as integrated systems, reshaping business models, value creation, and the nature of work itself. Enterprises that invest in people, embed governance into innovation, and reimagine their operating DNA will be best positioned to thrive in an AI-first world.