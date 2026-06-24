The code writes itself. Now what? The bottleneck isn’t your engineers anymore

By Raghav Bansal, Management Consultant, Avalon Consulting

Imagine handing a rough napkin sketch to a team of engineers and getting a fully built, tested, and documented feature back — not in weeks, but by end of week. That’s not a fantasy anymore but a usual working day in companies that have adopted agentic AI development tools.

Tools like Kiro and Cursor are quietly reshaping how software gets built. For any entrepreneur or technologist who hasn’t fully reckoned with what this means for your teams, your costs, and your competitive position, now is the time to pay attention.

From Months to Days — And It’s Not Hype

Modern agentic AI tools today are different though – it’s not just what they can do but it’s how they do it. These tools work inside your software delivery lifecycle (SDLC) like a virtual team member who never sleeps, never loses context, and never needs a sprint kick-off to get started. Describe what you want in plain language — or structured specs — and the agent generates architecture, writes code, creates tests, updates documentation, and even opens a merge request, all in one seamless flow.

If the challenges with AI like hallucination, data privacy, security etc, which were major issues/discussion topics few years ago as compared to now, can be managed, then the productivity gain from agentic AI tools are worth it.

The real gamechanger is spec-driven development. In Kiro’s Spec Mode, for instance, a single requirement gets broken into three living documents: requirements.md, design.md, and tasks.md. Developers review and approve each stage. This involves clarifying stories, aligning on design, and then watching the agent execute. It is more like a co-pilot who can read your entire codebase, connect to Jira, run shell commands, and ship.

The numbers are striking. Early adopters have reported completing quarter-scale modernization projects in weeks instead of months. One VP of Technology at a multinational bank put it bluntly: “Just after a week of implementing Kiro, our team closed 4-months’ worth of work in 2 weeks.”

The New Bottleneck Is Not the Code. It’s Clarity

Here’s the uncomfortable shift nobody is talking about loudly enough: building software is becoming faster and cheaper than deciding what to build. Let that sink in.

The old constraint of “Do we have enough developers?” is giving way to a new one: “Are we choosing the right things, clearly enough, fast enough?” This has brought Product managers, business owners, and domain experts on the critical path now. The time it takes to clarify a requirement, resolve a design trade-off, or align stakeholders can easily exceed the time AI takes to implement the feature.

For leaders, this shifts the dominant management question. Instead of asking “How do we hire more engineers?”, they are now asking “How do we make better, faster decisions?” The backlog of tasks has become the throttle. The engine is ready.

The Cost Structure Is Already Shifting

AI assistants in software development already show 30–50% reductions in task completion time across the SDLC. At scale, this is not just efficiency, it’s a structural shift in what a technology organization looks like.

A smaller, well-structured team using AI tools and spec-driven workflows can now deliver roughly 5x to 10x of what it used to. Finance and leadership and are already beginning to ask the obvious question: if we can do more with less, why aren’t we? The likely trajectory follows a familiar pattern: hiring freezes, role consolidation, and ultimately FTE reductions.

Development staff doesn’t disappear, but the mix changes sharply. Senior engineers, architects, and generalists remain critical whereas pure code-production roles come under pressure. And here’s the leveller that should concern experienced engineers: years of experience matter less when an AI agent dramatically narrows the output gap between a junior and a senior developer.

As implementation bottlenecks dissolve, internal power dynamics shift. Product and business teams gain real influence. They now control the most constrained input in the system: a well-defined backlog. Engineering moves up the value chain into platform thinking, governance, observability, and risk management, with agents handling the heavy lifting of day-to-day code.

The Real Opportunity

Agentic AI will pressure organisations to reduce engineering headcount while increasing output. The opportunity is just as real — reskill engineers toward higher-order thinking, build genuine product and backlog capability, and use this new playbook not just to do old work cheaper, but to take on problems that were previously too big, too slow, or too expensive to touch.

The teams that figure this out first won’t just be more efficient. They’ll be playing an entirely different game.