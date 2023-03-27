The future of online gaming: Maximizing techniques and technologies for game development

By Yogvinder Singh, Head of Technology, Witzeal Technologies

The Indian online gaming industry is at the cusp of innovation. There exist myriad factors contributing to the meteoric rise of the online gaming industry, positioning it as one of the largest and most lucrative sectors worldwide. Among these is the notable surge in digitization, bolstered by the widespread expansion of digital infrastructure, which has particularly captivated the interest of a thriving, youthful audience possessing greater disposable incomes and access to more affordable smartphones and Internet data.

With almost 500 million mobile users, India stands second only to China in terms of smartphone usage.

As game developers continue to push the boundaries to provide gamers with increasingly immersive and challenging experiences, the gaming industry is on the brink of another seismic shift. The advent of 5G-enabled mobile devices is expected to be a game-changer, as they offer low latency, high-quality graphics, and high frames-per-second gameplay from virtually anywhere.

With the growing popularity of mobile gaming, the demand for sophisticated mobile games is also increasing. Gamers are now demanding more powerful devices with larger storage capacity and faster download and update times. Fortunately, cloud-based gaming services offer a solution to these challenges.

5G technology is also expected to provide a substantial impetus to game developers by enabling the seamless integration of cutting-edge technologies such as Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) into their games. While AR replicates artificial objects in the real world, VR enables players to immerse themselves in entirely artificial environments. As the demand for deeper levels of interaction continues to rise, these technologies are poised to become increasingly mainstream in the online gaming industry, as developers and enterprises seek to capitalize on their vast potential.

With cloud gaming, gamers can access new games regardless of their location, so long as they have a stable internet connection. By reducing the time needed to acquire new games, the advent of 5G technology will accelerate the time-to-market for these games. Furthermore, the use of ultra-low latency and ultra-fast throughput speeds will shift storage, power consumption, and processing power from PCs to the edge cloud, facilitating wider accessibility. This will permit remote access to gaming content and negate the necessity for high-end and expensive hardware, ultimately revolutionizing the gaming and entertainment industry.

Multiplayer games are becoming increasingly popular in India because they foster social connections, promote online socialization, and help build friendships. As 5G networks with their high bandwidth and low latency capabilities become more widespread, multiplayer gaming experiences are expected to become even more engaging and dynamic across a variety of devices. Additionally, major game developers and studios are dedicating significant resources to R&D centers, promoting technological innovation in the industry. With these advancements, players can enjoy faster downloads of larger games, seamless synchronization of game states across multiple players, and real-time adjustments to prevent network congestion, resulting in a highly immersive gaming experience across different game titles.

Online gamers are also starting to explore the realm of the metaverse, a virtual space where they can interact with other players and even experience a physical sense of touch using haptic gloves and jackets. While Metaverse projects can be centralized or decentralized, game companies are leaning towards decentralized projects as the future of gaming.

Developers are utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI) to create games that are more responsive, adaptive, and challenging. AI is being employed not only to develop intelligent characters but also to enhance pathfinding, decision-making, non-player characters, interactive stories, and environmental conditions in games. The use of AI can provide valuable insight into player behavior and preferences, enabling game designers and studios to better understand what parts of the game are most enjoyable.

In addition to AI, NFTs, blockchain, and web 3 technologies are also playing a crucial role in the evolution of gaming. These technologies are enhancing the immersive gaming experience and driving innovation in the industry.

Way forward

As we enter 2023, the gaming industry is poised for a promising start, and a well-defined regulatory framework could play a vital role in improving gamers’ perceptions of skill-based online gaming. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies, game developers hold the potential to craft truly distinctive and captivating gaming experiences for players. With ongoing governmental backing and the continued progression of emerging technological advancements, we can anticipate an even more thrilling and enthralling landscape of online gaming in the coming years.