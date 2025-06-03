The power of AI & ML in detecting deepfake-based identity fraud in online gaming

By Ajay Trehan, Founder and CEO, AuthBridge

India’s online gaming industry, valued at USD 4.04 billion in 2025, is on track to reach USD 8.36 billion by 2030, driven by a robust 15.68% CAGR and over 568 million gamers. The proliferation of real-money gaming, esports, and casual apps, coupled with affordable smartphones and widespread internet access, fuels this unprecedented growth. However, this vibrant ecosystem is increasingly targeted by cybercriminals. According to a Kaspersky report, 75% of global gamers face cyber threats—ranging from phishing scams to data breaches—highlighting vulnerabilities that risk undermining user trust and industry momentum.

To counter this escalating threat landscape, the gaming sector must anchor its future in digital trust. Recent data from Sift’s Q3 2024 Digital Trust Index reveals a 24% year-on-year surge in account takeover attacks in Q2 2024, compounded by emerging risks such as deepfake-driven identity fraud. Deploying AI-powered fraud detection, biometric authentication, and streamlined KYC processes can fortify platforms while ensuring seamless user experiences. By prioritising continuous innovation in digital trust, the industry can safeguard sensitive data, sustain consumer confidence, and support India’s vision of a secure, thriving digital gaming ecosystem.

Deepfakes—AI-generated synthetic images, voices, or videos that convincingly mimic real individuals—present a growing concern. In the online gaming ecosystem, fraudsters leverage deepfakes to bypass security measures in insidious ways. They spoof facial recognition during player onboarding, forge identity documents to exploit Know Your Customer (KYC) loopholes, and create synthetic accounts to abuse sign-up bonuses or facilitate money laundering. These tactics pose severe risks to platforms, including fake player identities, multi-accounting, tournament manipulation, and non-compliance with India’s amended IT Rules (2023), which mandate stringent verification for real-money gaming. The accessibility of open-source AI tools has further amplified this threat, enabling fraudsters to craft hyper-realistic fake media with minimal effort.

Traditional KYC methods—manual checks, OTP logins, and document scans—are increasingly obsolete against deepfake-driven fraud. The gaming industry’s emphasis on high-speed user experiences, coupled with the anonymity and high volume of sign-ups, leaves little room for cumbersome verification processes. Fraudsters exploit these gaps, often using just 10–15 seconds of user content to generate convincing deepfake videos. The need for scalable, intelligent, and real-time fraud detection has become mission-critical, as legacy systems struggle to keep pace with the sophistication and speed of modern cyber threats.

AI & ML: The Game-Changers in Fraud Defence

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are transforming the fight against deepfake-based fraud, offering dynamic and adaptive solutions tailored to the gaming industry’s unique challenges. These technologies include:

Deepfake Detection Engines : These systems analyse pixel-level anomalies in facial textures, blinking rates, or voice modulations, flagging altered media by detecting micro-expressions and frame inconsistencies.

: These systems analyse pixel-level anomalies in facial textures, blinking rates, or voice modulations, flagging altered media by detecting micro-expressions and frame inconsistencies. Advanced Liveness Detection : Using 3D face mapping, eye tracking, and blink analysis, these tools ensure the presence of a live user, thwarting bots or pre-recorded deepfake videos.

: Using 3D face mapping, eye tracking, and blink analysis, these tools ensure the presence of a live user, thwarting bots or pre-recorded deepfake videos. AI-Powered Document Verification : These solutions validate metadata, detect signs of tampering, and verify holograms on uploaded ID proofs, cross-referencing documents with live databases in milliseconds.

: These solutions validate metadata, detect signs of tampering, and verify holograms on uploaded ID proofs, cross-referencing documents with live databases in milliseconds. Behavioural Biometrics: ML models track user behaviours such as typing speed, mouse patterns, and device motion to distinguish human players from bots or AI-controlled accounts.

These systems continuously evolve, learning from new fraud patterns to stay ahead of perpetrators, making them ideal for the fast-paced, real-time nature of online gaming.

AI and ML are already delivering tangible benefits across the gaming ecosystem. Platforms use deepfake KYC rejection to block fraudulent onboarding attempts through robust facial recognition and liveness checks. Multi-accounting is curbed by cross-verifying biometric data to ensure one verified identity per user. Payout fraud, where synthetic identities are used to siphon real money withdrawals, is mitigated through stringent verification protocols. In competitive gaming, behavioural AI weeds out non-human participants, ensuring fair play in tournaments.

These advancements enhance user trust, reduce fraud-related losses, ensure compliance with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s (MeitY) self-regulatory framework, and enable operational scalability without compromising user experience.

As AI becomes integral to fraud prevention, platforms must address ethical and governance challenges. Compliance with India’s Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023, is non-negotiable to safeguard user data. Transparency in AI-driven decisions is critical to minimise false positives and ensure legitimate players aren’t unfairly flagged. Bias mitigation in facial recognition tools is equally vital to provide equitable access across India’s diverse gamer base. Incorporating human-in-the-loop systems, maintaining audit trails, and adopting explainable AI (XAI) foster trust and align with regulatory expectations, balancing innovation with accountability.

Securing the Future of Digital Play

In an industry defined by speed, scale, and seamlessness, AI and ML are indispensable for fortifying identity infrastructure against deepfake-based fraud. As fraud tactics grow increasingly sophisticated, gaming platforms must transition from reactive to proactive security strategies.

Investing in AI-driven TrustTech not only future-proofs platforms against emerging threats but also strengthens regulatory compliance and fosters a safe, trustworthy environment for millions of digital gamers. By leveraging these technologies, the gaming industry can protect its players and sustain its impressive growth trajectory, ensuring that the digital arena remains a space for fun, fairness, and innovation.