The rise of gigawatt-scale data centres: Powering the next era of AI and digital infrastructure

By Brahma Reddy, President – Datacenter Infrastructure, CtrlS Datacenters

The global digital economy is entering an inflection point. Artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), Neocloud and hyperscale cloud are reshaping infrastructure needs. AI-ready data centre capacity demand could grow by about 33% annually until 2030, shifting planning from megawatts to gigawatts. Leading markets are expanding data centre campuses and building gigawatt-scale ecosystems for AI factories, clouds, and advanced workloads.

This is not incremental growth but a structural transformation in how digital infrastructure is built, financed, and powered.

India’s data centre industry is on the brink of exponential growth, with total capacity expected to reach 3 GW by 2030. Nearly 100 GW of new data centre capacity will be added globally between 2026 and 2030, doubling global capacity.

The AI catalyst: From megawatts to gigawatts

At the centre of this shift is AI. Unlike traditional enterprise workloads, AI training and inference demand GPU-dense environments with unprecedented compute intensity. A single AI training cluster can consume as much power as an entire legacy data centre building. Hyperscalers are deploying thousands of high-performance GPUs within tightly integrated clusters/PODs, significantly raising rack densities. Average power per rack has increased from 10-20 kW to 150-250 kW in the last year and is projected to reach 1 MW/rack by 2027, pushing facility-level power consumption to new thresholds.

Cloud adoption speeds up as AI transforms power structures. LLMs, interferences, analytics, digital twins, autonomous systems, and edge intelligence demand massive computing. Companies embed AI into daily operations, driving real-time decisions, automation, and customer experience. Gigawatt-scale campuses let hyperscalers, neo-cloud factories and AI-native firms unify compute, improve network latency, and ensure power, becoming the digital era’s industrial parks.

Infrastructure realities: Power as the new constraint

As scale increases, infrastructure becomes more complex, with power availability as the key constraint. In mature markets, utilities face grid congestion, transmission delays, and long interconnection times. Securing a gigawatt of reliable power now requires years of planning by the utilities, regulatory work, and partnerships. Transmission infrastructure must also expand to support high-load AI clusters, requiring additional substations, greater redundancy, and robust backup systems. Operators need to balance resilience and efficiency by developing campuses that can handle ultra-high densities while meeting AI/HPC workloads requirements and Rated-4 standards.

Utilities are responding with faster grid upgrades, new transmission corridors, more flexible load management models, and more grid connectivity options at state and central transmission utilities. In parallel, data centre operators are exploring on-site generation and hybrid energy solutions like solar, wind, BESS, pumped storage systems, and long-term PPAs to ensure a stable and predictable power supply.

The gigawatt era is, therefore, as much about reliable energy sourcing strategy as it is about real estate and technology. At this scale, connectivity becomes equally crucial, as hyperscale campuses rely on dense fibre networks and nearby submarine cable landing stations to provide low-latency access to global cloud and AI services.

Sustainability at scale: Decarbonising digital growth

The growth of data centre power consumption has intensified scrutiny around sustainability.

Renewable energy procurement has become foundational. Long-term PPAs for solar and wind are common in large portfolios. Operators pair renewables with battery storage and pumped storage to mitigate intermittency. Some explore green hydrogen and captive models, such as on-site solar farms and in-situ micro nuclear power plants (statutory framework yet to come into action), to secure sustainable clean energy for large campuses.

Cooling innovation is equally vital as AI workloads generate heat, driving adoption of liquid cooling such as direct-to-chip, immersion and rear-door heat exchangers. Optimisation of server hall environmental parameters with elevated temperature and humidity requirements plays a vital role in reducing PUE metrics and lowering the power demand from utilities. These move from experimental to mainstream, enabling higher density and better energy efficiency, like PUE.

In emerging markets, the opportunity is particularly compelling. New gigawatt campuses can be designed from the ground up with sustainability embedded into architecture, integrating renewable energy sourcing, water-efficient cooling, and energy-efficient building management systems from inception. Sustainability is no longer a compliance metric; it is a competitive differentiator.

Regional dynamics: A diverging landscape

In the US, hyperscalers and Neocloud players are expanding data centres and exploring secondary markets with better land and power. In Europe, regulations and sustainability rules drive innovation in energy efficiency and renewable use. Asia-Pacific shows varied trends: India, Southeast Asia and Australia attract rapid hyperscale investments.

India is at a pivotal point, aiming for 500 GW of non-fossil power by 2030 and having already exceeded 50% clean energy in its electricity capacity, showing its clean-energy progress. As a fast-growing digital economy with strong cloud use, AI adoption, data localisation, and a vibrant startup scene, India is becoming a key player in global AI infrastructure. Backed by supportive policies, expanding renewable energy, and increased utility capacity, India is in a strategic position for large AI campuses. The Union Budget supports this trend with a long-term tax holiday for global cloud providers using data centre infrastructure in India and extends tax benefits for eligible investments made through this framework up to 2047.

Beyond fiscal incentives, investments in digital connectivity, such as expanding BharatNet and increasing telecom sector budgets, are strengthening the network infrastructure vital to hyperscale and AI data centre ecosystems.

However, proactive planning is essential. Coordinated efforts between data centre operators, utilities, network operators and policymakers will determine how effectively India captures this opportunity.

Implications for stakeholders

The rise of gigawatt-scale datacentres has far-reaching implications.

Operators need capital discipline, energy and engineering innovation, and strategic site selection, with scale matching resilience and sustainability. Modular design, phased buildouts, and energy efficiency ensure viability. Investors see gigawatt campuses as long-term assets aligned with digital growth but must assess risks like power security and regulatory exposure.

Policymakers should balance digital expansion with energy security through streamlined approvals, grid upgrades, and incentives for renewable energy. Clean energy stakeholders view data centres as demand anchors; long-term renewable contracts can boost large-scale green deployment, aiding decarbonisation.

The road ahead: Building digital powerhouses

Gigawatt datacentres are digital powerhouses that combine compute, energy, sustainability, and connectivity at an unprecedented scale. As AI becomes vital, digital infrastructure must evolve to meet growing demands responsibly. The opportunity lies in using infrastructure expertise, renewable energy, and policy collaboration to build resilient ecosystems that promote innovation without harming the environment.

Gigawatt-scale datacentres mark a new era where energy strategy intersects with digital infrastructure. Future competitiveness for nations, enterprises, and operators depends on developing and powering these campuses effectively.

In the gigawatt-scale era, India’s data centre industry can transition successfully by accelerating investments in renewable energy integration, advanced cooling technologies, and energy-efficient infrastructure to manage massive power demands sustainably. At the same time, stronger grid partnerships, strategic site selection, and supportive policy frameworks will help scale capacity while maintaining reliability and environmental compliance.