The rise of hidden AI in India: Why leaders are still flying blind

By Mike Bollinger, Global VP of Strategic Initiatives, Cornerstone OnDemand

AI adoption in India has moved beyond experimentation. It is now embedded in everyday workflows across enterprise functions. From customer support and software development to analytics and marketing operations, India consistently ranks among the most active global markets for workplace AI adoption, with a large proportion of knowledge workers incorporating AI tools into their daily work.

Deloitte research supports this trajectory, highlighting that Indian organisations are quick to pilot and deploy generative AI capabilities, though governance and operating standards are still evolving. However, rapid adoption has created a widening visibility gap. Many organisations know AI is being used but cannot clearly see how, where, or by whom. Cornerstone’s own workforce research shows that the biggest gap in enterprise AI adoption is not access to tools, but visibility into how employees are already using them.

This phenomenon is increasingly referred to as “Hidden AI”, or Shadow AI, the informal use of AI tools outside formally sanctioned systems or policies. Importantly, Shadow AI rarely emerges from deliberate rule‑breaking.

That same Cornerstone research also indicates that employee hesitation around AI is often psychological rather than technical. Employees may quietly integrate AI into their work while avoiding explicit acknowledgment, particularly in roles where expertise and judgment are closely tied to professional identity.

In most cases, it is a signal that adoption has outpaced governance. Employees adopt tools that help them work faster or think more clearly, often without clear guidance about what is permitted or how outputs should be validated.

1. The Real Risk Is Not Misuse, It’s Inconsistency

The biggest risk associated with Shadow AI is not rogue experimentation. It is inconsistency. When AI adoption develops unevenly across teams, organisations face three structural challenges.

First, learning becomes fragmented. High‑performing teams may discover powerful workflows that dramatically accelerate productivity, but those insights rarely spread across the enterprise when usage remains informal.

Second, productivity gains remain unmeasured. Deloitte’s2 latest enterprise AI research notes that while many organisations report efficiency improvements from generative AI, very few can directly connect usage to business metrics such as cycle‑time reduction, revenue contribution, or operational cost savings.

Third, governance risks multiply as AI tools spread across departments without consistent oversight. Organisations struggle to maintain data security, regulatory compliance, and reliable validation of AI-generated outputs.

2. India’s Regulatory Environment Is Raising the Stakes

In India, regulatory expectations are also evolving quickly. The Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP) introduces new requirements for how organisations manage personal data. At the same time, India’s broader AI governance discussions, supported by initiatives such as the India AI Governance Guidelines, are pushing enterprises toward clearer accountability frameworks for AI deployment.

These developments signal that invisible AI usage is no longer sustainable. Organisations must move toward transparent, auditable adoption models that allow innovation while maintaining compliance and trust.

3. Confidence Isn’t the Problem: Alignment Is

India’s workforce is not hesitant about AI. In many cases it is ahead of global peers in experimentation and fluency.

The Microsoft Work Trend Index highlights that Indian knowledge workers are among the most active AI users worldwide. Employees routinely use AI to draft communications, analyze data, summarize complex information, generate code, and support decision‑making.

Our companion Cornerstone workforce research highlights an important pattern in how AI adoption actually spreads inside organisations.

The employees driving most real-world AI experimentation are not occasional users or the technical specialists, but mid-frequency users, professionals who incorporate AI into regular workflows but lack formal guidance on how it should be applied. These employees often sit at the intersection of strategy and execution, translating new capabilities into practical work.

When their experimentation remains informal, AI adoption spreads unevenly and the organisation loses the ability to capture and scale those insights. NASSCOM’s 2025 outlook similarly projects continued growth in AI investment across Indian enterprises, positioning AI as a central driver of productivity and global competitiveness. The challenge, therefore, is not willingness. It is alignment. When AI adoption moves faster than enterprise operating models, individual discretion replaces organisational design. Employees decide independently which tools to use and how AI fits into their workflow.

Insights from our previously cited Cornerstone workforce research3 reinforces this point. Employees frequently incorporate AI into their work quietly, even when it improves productivity, because expectations around its use remain unclear. In these environments, value is created at the individual level but rarely captured at the enterprise level.

4. Learning and Development Becomes the Enterprise Lever

Closing the visibility gap requires more than policy. It requires structured enablement. Organisations that successfully move from AI experimentation to scaled enterprise capability invest in workforce readiness. Deloitte’s findings emphasize that companies progressing beyond pilot programs invest heavily in capability building, governance frameworks, and measurable adoption strategies.

Cornerstone workforce data highlights managers as the key adoption multiplier. When managers openly model AI-assisted work, adoption spreads quickly across teams. When they hesitate or remain silent, AI use often continues informally without becoming a shared capability.

Learning and development plays a central role in this transition. AI adoption cannot rely solely on informal experimentation. It must be supported by structured skill development that teaches employees how to apply AI responsibly and integrate these tools into real business workflows.

For Indian IT and HR leaders, the mandate is to operationalise AI by implementing:

Sanctioned AI Environments: Transitioning from ‘shadow’ tools to secure, enterprise-approved platforms.

Outcome-Linked Use Cases: Tailoring AI implementation to specific roles with clear business value.

Trust-Based Governance: Establishing data protocols that align with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act.

Impact Metrics: Moving beyond ‘vibe-based’ efficiency to quantifiable productivity benchmarks.

Radical Transparency: Fostering a culture where employees feel safe disclosing usage to close the transparency gap

5. Designing for Visibility: Bringing Hidden AI into the Light

Shadow AI in India is not a cultural flaw. It is a systems signal indicating that adoption has outpaced operating frameworks.

The organisations that will lead the next phase of AI adoption will not necessarily be those that experimented first. They will be those that successfully convert experimentation into enterprise capability, linking AI usage to productivity, governance, and measurable business outcomes. Value is created at the individual level and then also captured at the enterprise level.

AI use is already happening. When AI usage remains invisible, organisations lose the ability to learn from high-performing teams and replicate those productivity gains across the enterprise. The next mandate for leaders is ensuring they can see it, measure it, and scale it deliberately.