Top 5 Technology Trends to Watch Out For in 2023

By Neelesh Kripalani, Chief Technology Officer, Clover Infotech

Technology continues to disrupt the market every year. Decades ago, it was the internet, later email, to the decade of 2020, where we have technology such as human-like intelligence and self-driving cars. Technology has always kept tech leaders on the tip of their toes to see what’s coming next and how they can be the first to embrace it.

Even old technologies are getting transformed. Computing has accelerated at break-neck speed, platforms have been transformed to SaaS models, privacy and security tech has pivoted from PINs to face detection and motion sensors, and these will continue to enhance and improve as we move forward.

As we transition into the next year, here are five tech trends that will be the talk of the town and will make considerable impact on businesses worldwide.

1. Applied Observability

Applied observability takes pattern recognition to the next level. It is the ability to deep dive into complex systems and a stream of data to predict and detect anomalies and provide resolution. It monitors the internal running of complex systems, gathers, and structures the incoming unstructured data and simplifies it to create patterns and detect issues. All of this will happen in seconds with real-time data fed into the system each second. It can track telemetry data such as logs, metrics, traces, & dependencies.

2. Advanced Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence (AI) has already been the on the leaderboard for the last few years when it came to enabling business transformation. 2023 will take it to the next level. AI has been around for a while now, and it has enabled tech leaders to experiment, explore, and build on top of it. Introducing Advanced Artificial Intelligence (AAI), which it will completely transform computing, pattern recognition, and machine learning. It is aimed at end-to-end automation of processes without any manual intervention. This will help in replacing human labour with AAI at high-risk jobs such as people working at nuclear power plants, chemical labs, metal foundries, etc. where the risk to human life is higher.

Another example of AAI adoption is in healthcare. With the help of pills/ chip-on-body or standard over-the-body sensors such as watches, goggles, neckbands, or wrist bands, etc, AAI can supposedly track human vitals to a more granular level and monitor health, suggest remedies, plan a diet, and alert closed ones about any emergency such as an accident or a heart attack.

3. Metaverse and Web 3.0

Metaverse and Web 3.0 will change the entire customer experience in 2023. AR/VR, AI/ML, IoT, and Blockchain will come together to create a more connected, secure, and immersive virtual world where people and businesses can simulate real-life scenarios such as virtual houses for living, virtual roads, rails, cars and trains for transport, brand billboards on highways, and simulated travel experiences.

The real estate created in the metaverse can be leveraged by brands to market themselves without people leaving their homes and invoke a purchase or an engagement. Customer data in the virtual world will enable businesses and advertisers to create customized experiences for the customer thereby enhancing the conversion rate. With blockchain and interconnected systems, one will also be able to carry-out transactions in the metaverse.

4. Superapps

Superapps are the next pivot in application design and development wherein users use one app to control most things within a business ecosystem. According to Gartner, more than 50% of the global population will be daily active users of superapps. These Superapps could even have mini-apps that will act as add-ons and provide benefits above and beyond the existing capabilities.

Consider transactions: A superapp can connect to all systems and linked user accounts (sources such as savings accounts, credit cards, etc.), and carry out transactions at all systems (purchases such as mutual funds, stocks, groceries, insurance, etc.), all in one app. A super app will be able to deliver numerous experiences around a person’s daily life via one platform. For ex.: an app that can provide news in the morning, check the user’s vitals, purchase groceries, buy tickets, provide entertainment via OTT, track the status of food delivery, track balances across bank accounts, and provide reminders about meetings, and other tasks, etc.

5. Digital Immune System

It combines various technologies within AI and ML to weave an immune system around an ecosystem to ensure that it runs seamlessly and delivers 24×7 to maintain business continuity. Digital Immune System will combine observability, AI-augmented testing, Chaos Engineering, Site Reliability Engineering (SRE), and Software supply chain security to ensure that systems function round-the-clock to provide uninterrupted services. The immune system will be equipped to handle sudden critical failures and learn from them to prevent them later. According to Gartner, businesses that invest in digital immunity will increase customer satisfaction by decreasing downtime by 80%.

Final Thoughts

This is the age of digitalization where the world is shifting to virtual experiences, impacting daily lives, and creating more channels for user interaction. While 2022 has witnessed a technological transformation in the digital space, we are just months away from a big revolution. 2023 will bring in new trends to transform experiences, improve day-to-day operations, risk prediction, security, etc. IT leaders must prepare themselves for the next and design a roadmap to adopt and include these trends in their businesses to stay ahead. The next in tech is coming, and the only question to ask ourselves is, are we ready?