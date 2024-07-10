WhatsApp: How brands are using it to improve support and customer engagement

By Ashok Balasundaram, Co-founder and Domain Lead, DaveAI

In the era of digital technology, companies are always looking for new and creative methods to interact with their clients and offer outstanding service. With more than 2 billion active users globally, WhatsApp has changed the game when it comes to customer service and engagement. This cross-platform messaging tool, which provides a simple and convenient communication route, has completely changed the way businesses engage with their customers.

Due to the widespread use of mobile devices and the growing desire for immediate satisfaction, consumers now anticipate real-time communication from brands. Due to its extensive use and intuitive layout, WhatsApp has become a vital resource for companies trying to keep up with changing client demands. Brands may cultivate trust and loyalty by using WhatsApp’s power to create a more responsive and intimate connection with their customers.

WhatsApp’s growth in customer engagement

With its enormous global user base of over 2.2 billion active monthly users, WhatsApp has emerged as the preferred medium for companies wishing to interact with their clientele. Because of its adaptability, user-friendliness, and high open rates, the platform is a popular option for businesses looking to customise their interactions with customers. Sanuker claims that 68% of respondents said that WhatsApp was the simplest way to get in touch with a company, demonstrating how well-liked it is among consumers. Businesses that use WhatsApp to provide a more convenient and personalised experience can stand out from the competition and increase customer satisfaction.

Using WhatsApp for customer service

WhatsApp has some tools that let companies offer effective and efficient customer care, going beyond simple chat. Brands may effectively manage higher volumes of consumer questions, and automated messages, and link with CRM systems by utilising the WhatsApp Business API. Additionally, this API offers tools like analytics, chatbots, and message templates, allowing companies to efficiently scale their customer engagement initiatives. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, for example, effectively utilises the WhatsApp Business API to streamline the booking process for consumers by providing all booking information and e-boarding passes straight to their WhatsApp phones.

Personalised communication

Effective customer engagement requires personalisation, and WhatsApp provides a more personal and conversational platform for consumer engagement. To improve the consumer experience, brands can make personalised recommendations, use customer names, and make reference to previous exchanges or sales. Automotive firms, for instance, can utilise WhatsApp to provide personalised vehicle tips and demonstrate features based on individual preferences and driving habits.

Connecting with a brand

By providing a comfortable chat channel for direct order placement, booking appointments and understanding product features, WhatsApp helps clients connect with a brand more quickly and easily. This will eventually increase sales and revenue for brands.

The present situation: Utilising WhatsApp for customer engagement

1. Effective and economical communication: WhatsApp provides a cost-effective alternative to traditional communication channels such as phone calls and email. Businesses can use its free messaging capabilities to streamline their customer support operations and cut costs. Furthermore, the platform’s capacity to handle multimedia content enables more efficient problem resolution by reducing the need for long back-and-forth discussions.

2. Automated dialogue interfaces: Brands may develop automated conversational experiences on WhatsApp by leveraging the power of natural language processing (NLP) and artificial intelligence (AI). Virtual assistants and chatbots may take care of routine questions, respond quickly, and carry out simple tasks, freeing up human agents to concentrate on more intricate client engagements.

As per Grand View Research’s estimate, the worldwide chatbot industry is anticipated to reach $102.29 billion by 2025, mostly due to the widespread usage of conversational AI on messaging platforms such as WhatsApp.

3. Analytics and insights: Brands may obtain useful information and insights into client interactions with the WhatsApp Business API. Businesses may pinpoint areas for development and enhance their customer engagement strategies by analysing indicators like message volume, response times, and customer sentiment.

According to a recent Gartner report, companies that use customer analytics well, see a 25% rise in customer retention rates as well as a 20% gain in prospects for cross-selling and upselling.

4. Conversational commerce: The idea of conversational commerce is becoming increasingly popular as messaging app usage keeps rising. Companies are looking for ways to incorporate commerce features straight into WhatsApp so users can browse things, buy them, and finish their transactions all within the messaging app.

Another Insider Intelligence analysis projects that worldwide conversational commerce revenues will reach $290 billion by 2025, with messaging services like WhatsApp being a major contributor to this increase.

Conclusion

Brands that adopt cutting-edge technology like WhatsApp chatbots will have an advantage in customer support and engagement as the digital landscape develops further. Businesses may deliver tailored, effective, and economical customer experiences that meet and exceed consumer expectations by leveraging WhatsApp’s features and combining them with their customer service strategy.

The smooth integration of omnichannel support, AI, and messaging platforms is the key to the future of customer interaction. In an increasingly connected world, brands may cultivate deeper consumer relationships, increase loyalty, and ultimately achieve long-term success by staying ahead of the curve and embracing these rising trends.