When specifications become the shared language of software delivery

By Priyank Kapadia, SVP, Data & AI, Bounteous x Accolite

Most enterprise discussions about AI in software delivery are still happening inside the engineering function. Tools get evaluated, pilots get run, and success gets measured entirely within that boundary. For the past two years, that framing has produced real gains for the contributors closest to the code but kept every other function outside a discipline that was never meant to belong to engineering alone. The longer that boundary holds, the smaller the returns an organization will see from its AI investment overall.

The discipline that breaks that boundary is Spec-Driven Development. The idea is straightforward. When teams write a structured specification of intent before asking AI to generate output, the AI works within a defined space instead of reconstructing assumptions from open-ended prompts. It has largely been treated as an engineering practice, but the specification is the shared medium between every function that touches a software product and the context every AI agent inside that environment depends on.

The Cross-Functional Gap in AI-Enabled Delivery

The reliability problems enterprises attribute to tooling gaps are, more often, recurring breakdowns in how intent travels across functions. The patterns are consistent. Consider, for example, how in product management, requirements lose fidelity across hand-offs, intent gets lost somewhere between a stakeholder’s conversation and a Jira ticket, and the gap surfaces only at user acceptance testing. The same pattern shows up in data engineering, where pipeline requirements arrive as verbal asks or Slack messages and schema mismatches follow in production.

In QA and security as well, test plans get derived from ambiguous requirements, and compliance evidence is scattered by the time anyone needs it. What makes these patterns durable is how organisations respond to them. Each breakdown gets its own tooling answer, and the operating model stays fragmented even as the tooling gets more sophisticated. The underlying problem is the same. Intent and constraints have not been encoded in a form any AI system can use as a reliable context.

A well-structured specification addresses that at the root, rewriting the operating model pattern along with it. The product manager co-authors a spec that captures the why, the user journeys, and the acceptance criteria, and downstream teams build directly against it. Data contracts, transformation logic, and architecture decisions get specified before implementation begins, with security constraints built in from the start and the spec itself serving as audit evidence that is versioned, reviewable, and traceable. The spec becomes the single source of truth every function works from.

The Spec as a Shared Artifact

The cross-functional effect runs deeper than function-specific tooling investments can reach. The product manager reviews spec changes instead of code. Engineers work from explicit constraints, QA validates against specs rather than ambiguous documentation, and security reviewers see requirements upfront before omissions surface late. Every role works from the same source of truth, and every pull request becomes traceable to a spec, which means the question of why a particular change was made stopping requiring archaeological work.

Data analysts shift to validating specs instead of SQL, moving their judgment from output correction to input definition, and data scientists work against specified contracts with schemas already settled before integration begins. This way, the organization stops paying the recurring cost of misalignment. The question then becomes why more organisations have not made this shift and what is actually standing in the way.

The engineering frame is now actively limiting

Part of the problem is also the language we use. Calling it ‘agentic engineering’ makes clear to other teams that this field isn’t theirs to control, and that message is costing companies real value. Moving from engineering-led adoption to a model where the spec becomes the common language across every function requires shared ownership. CIOs, Chief Data Officers, and Chief Product Officers all have a role in shaping a practice that was never meant to sit inside a single function.

The deeper difficulty is how teams are used to working. Teams are conditioned to move directly from problem to solution, opening a ticket, assigning it, and starting to build. Writing a specification first runs against that instinct. It requires a spec-first mindset and discipline to define intent completely before execution begins. Most functions do not arrive at that habit naturally making adoption stall even in organisations that intellectually understand the value.

Shared ownership across engineering, product, and data leadership is the shift that decides whether AI investments translate into reliable software at enterprise scale. It does not happen through tooling alone. One team builds the habit, the vocabulary travels from there across functions, and the spec becomes the medium everyone works from. That sequence has to be treated as a deliberate change management effort. When it is, the organisational shift can happen steadily, and the returns from AI in software delivery begin to match the scale of the investment.