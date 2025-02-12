Why AI is the secret to building a more efficient and engaged workforce

By Saikiran Murali, Founder & Mentor, Workline

Imagine having your personal assistant who, owing to knowing you and your needs perfectly knows exactly what you need and when you need it to enable delivery of your best at work. Multiply that experience across your entire organisation. This isn’t a far-fetched vision of the future-it’s reality that is coming alive in workplaces today with AI. As other workplace technology innovators like Workline have learned, AI is changing not just how we work but is instead transforming into a trusted partner in the development of more efficient, more engaged and more human-centric workplaces.

AI as Your Buddy at Every Level

An average human spends 90,000 hours of their life at work, that’s one third of their life. Now imagine if an AI buddy makes every single one of those hours truly meaningful for you and productive. At an individual level, AI can act as a personal guide and guide you in getting through all the tasks for your day-to-day activities while monitoring your KPIs and growth opportunities. AI will track your performance and behaviourable patterns and remember everything about your work preferences and gently nudges you toward your goals, something innovative workspace solutions have already made possible for millions of people worldwide.

For team managers, AI turns out to be a strategic partner as it offers insights in real-time about team performance, automates routine approvals and ensures a smooth workflow even when people are on leave. It is like having that extra pair of eyes that never misses a beat in helping you make informed decisions while keeping the well-being of your team in focus.

The Human Side of AI

But the real magic of AI lies in how it helps create a more connected and engaged workforce. When a person raises a ticket about a concern, it is not just filed away; AI analyses patterns across thousands of such interactions, helping HR teams understand the pulse of their organisation. Forward-thinking workspace platforms have shown that it’s like having a caring listener who not only hears individual voices but also helps translate them into meaningful organisational changes.

Think about the joy of discovering colleagues who share your passion for reading or travel. AI can help create these connections, suggesting interest-based clubs and activities that bring people together. It is sensitive to the fact that sometimes members need a break while referencing optimal vacation times through project timelines and nearby holidays. It’s about efficiency, but it’s also about moments of delight in work-from-the-daily work lives–a philosophy that helps transform workspaces from ordinary to exciting banking, finance, pharmaceuticals and much more.

Building a Smarter, More Connected Workplace

The beauty of AI at work is that it can learn and adapt:. It focuses on how teams work, understands individual work styles and suggests ways to make work seamless and fun. If an individual wants to upgrade his or her skills, AI can suggest what programs he or she may need considering his or her current strengths and where he or she wants to be in the career. It is almost like having a career coach that knows where you are and where you wish to be.

For HR leaders, AI gives a broad bird’s eye view of the organisation while retaining granularity over individual needs. It helps raise trends in employee engagement, recognise potential problems before they occur and come up with proactive measures to keep the workforce motivated and productive. Using tools such as mood meters and engagement analytics, HR teams will be better aware of people’s needs and work towards creating a more supportive work environment.

The Future is Human, Powered by AI

The future, as we envision it, will be human powered by AI. AI is here to augment human interaction, not replace it. By automating routine tasks and providing data-driven insights, AI frees up time for what matters most: meaningful human connections and creative problem-solving. Modern workspace solutions have proven it’s not about technology versus humanity; it’s about creating a workplace where both work hand-in-hand, making those 90,000 hours we spend at work more rewarding and productive.

The secret to building more efficient and engaged workforces isn’t using AI but using AI to amplify our human potential. When we incorporate AI as our workplace buddy, we create an environment where every person can thrive, teams can work together more effectively and organisations can build high-performing, deeply human cultures. Workline, worktech company’s goal isn’t to make work more automated; it’s to make it more human, solving every puzzle within every workspace for every individual, everywhere.

Remember, the aim is not to make work more automatic but to make it more human. And with AI as our trusted companion, we are better equipped than ever to create workplaces where efficiency meets empathy and engagement meets excellence.