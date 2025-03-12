Why Indian enterprises are shifting AI workloads to cloud GPUs for better scalability

By Mohamed Imran, Chief Technology Officer, E2E Networks Limited- Cloud Computing Platform

In recent years, something interesting has been happening across the Indian business landscape. From SMEs and startups to large-scale enterprises, organisations are moving their AI workloads from on-premises infrastructure to cloud-based GPUs. This shift isn’t just about following global trends or chasing buzzwords. For Indian businesses, AI is becoming a modern-day necessity to solve everyday operational challenges – whether it’s improving product quality on the factory floors, automating customer support or taking data driven business decisions.

The Unique Challenges of the Indian Context

That being said, integrating AI comes with its own set of new challenges. One of the biggest is the sheer amount of computing power it needs. For example, deep learning models thrive on parallel processing, something the regular CPUs aren’t built for. And the problem only grows as businesses start managing larger data sets and more complex algorithms.

Why Cloud GPUs Are the Better and Smarter Choice for Indian Businesses

India’s business landscape has a few unique challenges that make cloud GPUs a better option:

Cost Efficiency: Buying top-of-the-line powerful GPUs cost a fortune. For smaller companies or businesses that are just getting started with building AI capabilities, that is a dealbreaker. Cloud services solve this by offering GPUs on a pay-as-you-go basis. Instead of spending crores upfront, companies only pay for their use case. This makes the cutting edge technology affordable for everyone, from startups to established firms.

Infrastructure Hassles: Not every office or factory in India has a reliable source of power, fast internet, or even the real estate space to set up powerful servers. Running AI hardware on the ground means dealing with all these problems. Managing on-premise GPU servers in such environments becomes risky and expensive. This is exactly where Cloud providers solve the problem; they take care of the infrastructure and ensure smooth operations irrespective of the local conditions.

Shortage of AI Hardware Experts: Many organisations lack the in-house tech expertise that can set up and fine-tune AI hardware according to specific use cases. Cloud providers offer managed solutions, taking much of that burden off companies’ shoulders.

Benefits of Cloud GPUs

Moving AI workloads to the cloud offers a bunch of real-world benefits, especially when it comes to managing costs.

Cost Control: One of the biggest advantages of using cloud GPUs is flexibility in pricing. Companies don’t have to invest capital in expensive hardware upfront instead, they can simply choose a plan that fits their budget and only pay for the actual use case. This removes the need for large capital expenses and makes cutting-edge hardware more accessible.

Scalability: AI projects often go through fluctuating compute needs — during training phases, the demand for power shoots up, while during inference, it may go down. Cloud platforms let companies scale resources up or down instantly, optimising both performance and costs.

Keeping Up with Tech: The world of tech and GPUs move rapidly – we have new models launching almost every year that offer faster speeds and better performance. Owning physical hardware means companies risk falling behind. Cloud providers regularly upgrade their hardware, so businesses automatically get access to the latest and best GPUs without having to break a sweat.

Access to Specialised Hardware: Not all AI problems can be solved with off-the-shelf GPUs. Some jobs, like training massive language models or handling real-time video streams, need powerful and specialised hardware infrastructure. With Cloud platforms, businesses can easily try out different hardware types, paying only for the use case without locking themselves into costly long-term contracts.

Key Considerations for Cloud GPU Adoption

The move to cloud GPUs isn’t a simple flick of a switch. Companies need to consider a few important factors:

Data Management: AI workloads thrive on large datasets. Whether it’s customer records, images, videos, or sensor readings, all that information needs to be stored and easily accessible when the AI model needs it. Cloud providers make life easier in this case to manage massive amounts of data that keep growing.

Regulatory Compliance: If you’re in sectors like banking, healthcare or insurance, data is extremely sensitive. Strict rules need to be followed in order to store, process and protect date. It’s crucial to choose the right cloud provider who understands these regulations.

Cost Management: Cloud platforms are flexible but can lead to unexpected bills if you’re not careful. Smart scheduling, automated scaling, and using cheaper “spot instances” for non-urgent workloads can help keep costs down. It’s all about using the cloud wisely to get the best value for your money.

Team Skills: Teams need to understand how to get the best out of cloud GPUs. Training and upskilling employees in cloud infrastructure management and cost optimisation is a valuable investment.

Conclusion

Cloud GPUs have opened the doors to powerful AI capabilities for Indian businesses of all sizes. They have removed financial and technical barriers, allowing companies to experiment, innovate, and solve real-world problems using AI. As Indian companies continue to adopt AI to stay ahead of the competition, the ones that figure out how to make the most of cloud GPUs will be the ones leading the way – turning bold ideas into reality faster than ever before.