IBM supporting organisations to respond to COVID-19 and emerge stronger

The COVID-19 presents an unprecedented, global challenge for everyone. No living generation has seen a global economy face such counterproductive conditions that stem mainly from stalling activity in order to protect human health. It is fundamentally affecting lives and livelihood. From Governments to citizens to health workers to enterprises, they’ve all had to pivot on multiple fronts amidst challenges. We believe the right approach and solutions can help navigate the crisis, make us more agile and become more resilient.

As an organisation, we are marshaling our resources and bringing together the right communities of experts — clients, governments, scientists, developers, partners, academic institutions, health agencies and IBMers — to work together, and manage through the COVID-19 outbreak with what we do best — applying data, knowledge, computing power and insights to solve difficult problems.

“IBM is the backbone for some of the most critical systems of the world. In India, with our technologies and services, we are supporting our client’s mission critical workloads like banks and telcos; running manufacturing and supply chain operations; helping retailers seamlessly connect to customers and ensuring organizations tackle cyber threats. We are also providing SaaS offerings that span cloud-enabled AI, data, security, integration, video and more via IBM public cloud to help our customers have access to the capacity, security and services they need to quickly scale and keep their operations running reliably. Our technology leadership and industry expertise makes us well positioned to provide advisory services to our clients across the globe,” Prativa Mohapatra, Vice President – Sales, IBM India/South Asia.

Mohapatra said, ”The events of the past few months have brought unprecedented impact to global business operations and workforce. Across India, we are also seeing the effect across organisations. Historical best practices have been challenged, often rendered obsolete by rapidly evolving circumstances. From minimizing disruption in business operations to adopting new models for engaging with employees and stakeholders, organisations are looking at achieving resiliency through speed, scale and flexibility. Technology is at the heart, driving this recovery and transformation. Collaborating with our clients across sectors, we at IBM are engaging closely with the government, leading financial institutions, telcos, retailers, manufacturing, FMCG companies – ensuring business continuity, enabling their remote work force, helping secure enterprise and customer data while evolving new ways of working. In addition, we have curated a bouquet of solutions which address seven key areas that are emerging as priorities for organisations to address now and emerge stronger. Spanning across key technologies including Security, Cloud, Data and AI our offerings are aligned around these 7 themes.”

Details on the 7 themes :

Some of the questions crossing the minds of CXOs are – How do I quickly enhance the resiliency of my IT and ensure continuity of my business? How do I protect my business and workforce from new cybersecurity and privacy threats? How do I move to fully digital customer interactions and keep them engaged? and so on. The answer to these pertinent questions lies in these 7 themes, where IBM is offering solutions to clients across the globe.

I. Accelerate agility and efficiency with IBM cloud to make a seamless transition to remote business with a secure, flexible cloud and digital services for mobility, virtualization, collaboration and support.

II. Enhance IT resiliency and business continuity to protect enterprise and customer data and reduce pandemic-related downtime.

III. Adopt new models of engagement with customers to provide an omni channel experience.

IV. Remote business requires a dynamic response to protect your employees, clients, business and address new cybersecurity risks.

V. Reduce operational cost and ensure supply chain resiliency with new tools and insights that address current volatile supply chain in real-time.

VI. Empower your remote workforce to stay engaged and productive as they learn new ways of working.

VII. Support scientists and healthcare care providers who are on the front lines of the fight against the virus.

