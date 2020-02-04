Paytm tries to democratize payments by launching All-in-One Android point of sales device for small businesses and merchant partners

Read Article

India’s largest payments platform Paytm (owned by One97 Communications Limited) today announced the launch of All-in-One Android POS device for merchant partners across the country. This device helps merchants to accept payments through Paytm Wallet, all UPI based apps, Debit & Credit Cards and most importantly – Cash. Besides accepting payments, merchants will also be able to generate GST compliant bills and manage all transactions and settlements through their ‘Paytm for Business’ app at one go.

Paytm All-in-One Android POS is a fully-loaded payment acceptance device with many industry-first features & services. The android based device comes with a full-size display and is pre-bundled with cloud-based software for billing, payments, and customer management. The device can be used to accept payments, print bills and scan items for faster checkout at the counter. The device works on Wi-Fi and also comes with a pre-installed sim card ensuring round the clock connectivity with all of Paytm’s bouquet of services.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder & CEO of Paytm said, “Over the past 18 months, we have invested a lot of time in understanding the needs of small businesses around digital payments. Today, we are launching this incredible Paytm All-in-One POS device with a super sleek android form factor with cloud services. This device offers a comprehensive business tool right on the desk of millions of small businesses. We strongly believe that offerings like these will help expand the market and drive further acceptance of digital payments, and at the same time enable our merchant partners to operate their business more efficiently.”

Nandan Nilekani, Co-founder and Chairman, Infosys and founding Chairman UIDAI said, “What Paytm is doing is exactly what we envisioned which is democratizing payments. And nobody has done a better job than them. Paytm is a pioneer and I am grateful for their contribution. I think Paytm All-in-One Android POS is a very important device. We do have multiple options and this device brings all together. If small merchants across the country can accept digital payments, that’s should be the future. I am glad that Paytm is doing this.”

Paytm All-in-One Android POS also supports many industry-specific solutions that will help SMEs to automate their business processes and be more efficient. E.g. Its ‘Restaurant Management’ can accept orders of individual tables and directly relay them to the kitchen. The machine is equipped to generate and maintain separate bills for every table in the outlet. Similarly, it is bundled with TicketNew and Insider.in, two of the biggest ticketing and events platforms in the country. Event organizers, as well as movie halls, can directly issue tickets with the All-in-POS android machine and accept payments. Event organizers can even let go of the hassle of creating box-offices during open-air concerts and can sell tickets using this handheld device. The company aims to include support for many more industries going forward, all of which could be updated and made available automatically in the future without change of device.

Paytm has done a series of successful pilots in different spaces including bus ticketing service, parking management, BFSI, logistics, and home delivery. One of Paytm’s most valuable partner – IRCTC is using the Paytm All-in-One Android POS machines to bill food items sold inside trains. It helps in keeping track of sales and is turning out to be a strong tool for inventory management.

