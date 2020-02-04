Experian inaugurates India Development Centre in Hyderabad

Read Article

Experian, the world’s leading data, analytics and decisioning companies today announced the launch of its new India Development Centre in Hyderabad. The centre was inaugurated by Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) Departments, Telangana Government.

This is part of Experian’s global network of development centres and will work closely with the Experian product teams globally. It is another step in Experian’s vision of enabling consumers and businesses in taking prudent financial decisions with the help of technology, analytics and innovation. The India Development Center (IDC) will allow Experian to build on its innovation agenda by tapping top talent available in India.

Commenting on the launch, Alex Lintner, Group President of Consumer Information Services, Experian said, “We are very pleased to launch the development centre in Hyderabad. The city has emerged as a major hub for technology and innovation apart from attracting top talent from across the country. Superior infrastructure, good quality of education and a rich talent pool combined with the ease of doing business makes it the ideal location for our India Development Centre. Experian has always believed in fostering a culture of continuous innovation and driving financial inclusion across the world to help consumers get easier access to credit.”

Sathya Kalyanasundaram, Country Head and Managing Director, Experian India added, “We are excited to see Experian’s continued investment in India; and view this move as a clear testament to Experian’s commitment to grow the India operations through both organic and inorganic opportunities. Our continued growth in India over the past several years coupled with sustained investments such as these will propel India to play a significant role in Experian’s overall growth story for the years to come.”

The IDC currently houses 200 engineers and aims to create jobs for approx. 2500 employees by 2024. Located in Cyber Pearl HITEC City, the new centre spans across 35,000 sq. ft. and offers facilities such as 24×7 cafeteria and fitness centre for its employees.

