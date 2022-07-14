Express Computer


Home  »  Industries  »  BFSI  »  Protectt.ai ropes in industry veteran Sunita Handa as Principal Advisor

Protectt.ai ropes in industry veteran Sunita Handa as Principal Advisor

BFSINewsSoftware
By Express Computer
0 12

Pioneering mobile threat defence (MTD) start-up, Protectt.ai announced the appointment of BFSI industry veteran and popular digital transformation stalwart, Sunita Handa, as the company’s Principal Advisor to lead the Strategy initiatives of the fast-growing firm.

Sunita comes with over three decades of rich experience in heading technology-led initiatives in varied assignments at State Bank of India’s (SBI) business and IT verticals in India and abroad.

Her accomplishments include multiple breakthroughs in the areas of Tech-Partnerships, Payment Systems, SWIFT, UPI, e-Commerce, Mobility (including SBI–YONO), Digital Collections / Payments/ Cash Management for MSMEs, Corporates & Govts. and digitization in SBI’s Overseas Offices in 25 countries across the Globe.

As core member of SBI’s IT leadership team, she was instrumental in enabling migration of operations of SBI’s overseas offices to a single technology platform. Sunita also held position as member of NPCI Innovation Council.
She has been a regular speaker in leading domestic and international industry events and has won multiple industry acclamations.

On her appointment, Sunita said,” Mobile apps offer a fertile ground for the digital attackers to find and exploit vulnerabilities to reach & breach an enterprise’s confidential data. An effective way for an enterprise is, to make their mobile apps self-protect themselves by identifying and blocking attacks in real time. Protectt.ai with its pioneering industry-first innovation in the mobile app security platform holds immense potential and I look forward to being part of the company in this exciting phase of exponential northward march.”

Manish Mimani, Founder & CEO, Protectt.ai commented,” India is Mobile First Economy with organizations offering multiple Mobile Apps to customers, employees & partners. We see tremendous opportunity for enterprise mobile app security market & our mission is to change the security landscape for mobile apps with our Innovative offerings & capabilities. Sunita’s appointment comes at a crucial time for us as we widen our reach and capabilities in enterprise mobile security space.”

In less than two years’ time since inception. Protectt.ai has witnessed accelerated growth basis its distinct value proposition of offering a robust mobile app security framework that enables enterprises including banks to deliver secured and enhanced user experience to their customers. It does so basis the next generation capabilities around the aspects of mobile app, device and transaction security developed leveraging the best of new-age deep tech in form of unique Run Time Application Self Protection for Mobile App security. The company has quickly spread its wings in key cities of India including a Product Innovation Center at Chennai and has further expansion plans in near future.

Advertisement

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image