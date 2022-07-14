Protectt.ai ropes in industry veteran Sunita Handa as Principal Advisor

Pioneering mobile threat defence (MTD) start-up, Protectt.ai announced the appointment of BFSI industry veteran and popular digital transformation stalwart, Sunita Handa, as the company’s Principal Advisor to lead the Strategy initiatives of the fast-growing firm.

Sunita comes with over three decades of rich experience in heading technology-led initiatives in varied assignments at State Bank of India’s (SBI) business and IT verticals in India and abroad.

Her accomplishments include multiple breakthroughs in the areas of Tech-Partnerships, Payment Systems, SWIFT, UPI, e-Commerce, Mobility (including SBI–YONO), Digital Collections / Payments/ Cash Management for MSMEs, Corporates & Govts. and digitization in SBI’s Overseas Offices in 25 countries across the Globe.

As core member of SBI’s IT leadership team, she was instrumental in enabling migration of operations of SBI’s overseas offices to a single technology platform. Sunita also held position as member of NPCI Innovation Council.

She has been a regular speaker in leading domestic and international industry events and has won multiple industry acclamations.

On her appointment, Sunita said,” Mobile apps offer a fertile ground for the digital attackers to find and exploit vulnerabilities to reach & breach an enterprise’s confidential data. An effective way for an enterprise is, to make their mobile apps self-protect themselves by identifying and blocking attacks in real time. Protectt.ai with its pioneering industry-first innovation in the mobile app security platform holds immense potential and I look forward to being part of the company in this exciting phase of exponential northward march.”

Manish Mimani, Founder & CEO, Protectt.ai commented,” India is Mobile First Economy with organizations offering multiple Mobile Apps to customers, employees & partners. We see tremendous opportunity for enterprise mobile app security market & our mission is to change the security landscape for mobile apps with our Innovative offerings & capabilities. Sunita’s appointment comes at a crucial time for us as we widen our reach and capabilities in enterprise mobile security space.”

In less than two years’ time since inception. Protectt.ai has witnessed accelerated growth basis its distinct value proposition of offering a robust mobile app security framework that enables enterprises including banks to deliver secured and enhanced user experience to their customers. It does so basis the next generation capabilities around the aspects of mobile app, device and transaction security developed leveraging the best of new-age deep tech in form of unique Run Time Application Self Protection for Mobile App security. The company has quickly spread its wings in key cities of India including a Product Innovation Center at Chennai and has further expansion plans in near future.