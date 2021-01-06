DcodeAI, an AI-focused EdTech startup launches new AI learning platform for students

Read Article

DcodeAI, an India based EdTech startup focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI), has launched new DIY learning platform including Natural Language Processing (NLP), Computer Vision (CV), Data Science for children aged between 12 and 18 years. With Angel funding of USD 500,000 from Sultan Chand & Sons (P) Ltd., Educational Publishing House, DcodeAI was launched earlier this year, with the vision to equip the next generation of learners with AI skills, without having a formal coding background. It aims to democratize AI learning among primary and secondary level students across 10,000+ schools that are currently part of its network.

DcodeAI focuses on low code/no code tools and usage of AI to make learning easy, intuitive and personalized. Hence, even those without any coding background can start to learn and implement AI models. The new set of DIY learning programs is designed for students who can learn the concept of AI and hone their skills in data manipulation, data visualization, statistics, machine learning, deep learning and more. These learning programs are suitable for students who want to learn about developing Chatbots, Image Recognition Models, as well as Voice Recognition-based Bots and Home Automation Systems.

Kartik Sharma, CEO & Co-Founder, DcodeAI said, “In 2020, we have witnessed multiple disruptions in the education system of the country as well as the overall learning and development process of the students. The Hon’ble Prime Minister of India has given a clear clarion call for the need to democratize AI across all sectors. This journey of AI transformation has to start at the school level and this is what we, at DcodeAI, want to enable. We want to simplify the learning curve of students who want to use AI for solving problems and driving impactful innovations. Our immediate goal is to reach out to 500+ schools in India by Q1 FY2022 and further expand our global footprint in countries like Africa, UK, USA and UAE by Q2 FY2022.”

Additionally, to build capacities and acumen for AI within school teachers, periodic offline Teacher Training sessions will be conducted around courses on data science, automation, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

