‘Learnflix’ Aims to Redefine The Concept Of Learning And Education

Read Article

As per a recent announcement by UNESCO, over 13 countries have been closing schools, affecting over 290 million children, while nine other countries have implemented localised closures. The pandemic COVID-19 has had an immense impact on the education industry. To address this, there has been the emergence of various apps that have come to aid, in order to ensure seamless dissemination of information.

The S, Chand Group has been taking the digital transformation of imparting education rather seriously. Vinay Sharma- Head, Digital & services, S.Chand and Co gives us an in-depth understanding.

How is S Chand looking forward to imparting education amid the COVID 19?

S Chand group have always partnered with schools, teachers and students to facilitate quality teaching and learning. In this difficult situation where the schooling is totally disrupted in the physical space, we have taken a series of steps to help our customers, namely

For schools using our Mylestone curriculum solutions : a hybrid model of offline and online content, we have facilitated availability of e-books for students, lesson plans and content for teacher and timetables online on our mobile app to ensure teaching-learning happens despite schools being closed and physical books not reaching everywhere. This also has a facility for video conferencing for teachers to take classes online. Our academic team is training teachers and constantly working with them to ensure proper teaching and learning We have also launched a complete student learning app called Learnflix. A user- friendly app, some of the unique features of Learnflix include easy access (one subscription & access to everything) and unlimited practice tests with varying difficulty levels. Other key features include personalised anytime anywhere learning, engaging animated videos, quizzes, revision notes/summaries, sample papers, in-depth focused and actionable analysis, personalised learning journey, and remedial to master development areas. Moreover, eBooks from renowned authors (e.g. Lakhmir Singh, Manjit Kaur, P S Verma, etc,) is also available on the app. In all other publishing books also we are supporting the schools by giving e-copies of the books on our platform and through mobile app, mystudygear. In addition, we are working to streamline logistics to ensure books reach our customers as soon as possible

How is it strengthening its digital education portfolio?

Learnflix has really helped us provide a cutting edge solution for personalised learning for students which comes with a high-quality content package from one of the most credible names in education at an extremely affordable price. Or the price of Rs. 2000/- for classes 6 to 8 and rs. 2500/- for classes 9 and 10, is in fact, one-tenth the cost of similar competitive offerings. In addition we are providing eBooks from top authors. We have our presence an insignificant number of schools in India and the Middle East, who are using our digital solutions.



Mylestone is a smart curriculum solution with processes and tools which help the school run its complete academic operations online now.



We also have an LMS to enable schools to conduct online classes in addition to providing teaching tools and content.



What is Learnflix and please explains it’s technology part, USPs, etc in detail?

Learnflix is a personalised home learning app and a complete learning solution for students that offers comprehensive learning in Math and Science for classes 6 to 10 and is based on the latest CBSE syllabus and useful for ICSE and other State Boards. It’s a highly affordable app, designed to especially reach Schools and students across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities- long term vision of S. Chand is to make digital education affordable for all.

The key features of the app are as below:

One subscription & access to everything

Personalised anytime anywhere learning

Engaging animated videos

eBooks from renowned authors (e.g. Lakhmir Singh, Manjit Kaur, P S Verma etc)

Quizzes

Revision Notes / Summaries

Unlimited Practice Tests with varied difficulty levels

Sample Papers

In-depth focused and actionable analysis

Personalised learning journey

Remedial to master development areas

How are online/digital learning companies expected to perform amid the pandemic?

COVID has been an inflection point for digital learning. It has led to a big shift in mindset towards digital learning. Earlier digital learning was a supplementary option for schools or colleges with physical classes being the main medium. Now, it’s the only medium available so everyone is mandated to use it. Once they use it, users will become comfortable with it and realise its benefits.

Even in a post COVID world when schools/colleges open, the teaching/learning will become hybrid given the challenges of running classes keeping social distancing norms.

So, digital companies which will work closely with customers to understand their pain points and facilitate the desired teaching and learning outcomes will definitely grow fast and capture this large opportunity.

Will this see any long term impact on how teaching-learning takes place?

Yes, teaching and learning is going to change forever now. There will be more infusion of technology, innovative techniques which will combine the best of offline and online, education becoming more learner-centered and personalised.

In higher education, there will be increasing demand for reskilling and upskilling with massive disruptions in business models and roles. Colleges and universities will compete with multiple private companies in these areas.

How S.Chand plans to reach masses in Tier II & III cities?

S Chand is India’s largest and oldest content company which has a massive reach especially in tier II and III towns. We have more than 50 offices across the country with sales teams that go to schools/colleges. Our product and services cover more than 40,000 schools and colleges across the country. This vast distribution channel has been one of our key strengths in addition to top quality content and a trustworthy brand.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]