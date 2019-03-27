IIT Hyderabad’s new game based therapy to aid stroke victims

The Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad’s (IIT-H) incubated start-up has developed a “gamified arm rehabilitation” device that would aid in brain and motor rehabilitation of stroke victims. BeAble Health start-up’s ‘ArmAble’ is affordable, offers engaging game-based therapy, has data-based quantified progress and recovery and can also be used for tele-rehabilitation.

Aimed at targeting conditions such as cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, traumatic brain injury, fracture and frozen shoulder, it can solve the pressing need for intensive, engaging and regular rehabilitation therapy for the upper limb, the institute said in a statement.

The device motivates the patients to engage in therapy using the immersive games which lead to an increased number of repetition. The high number of repetitions augment the recovery of the arm function.

The tele-rehabilitation in ArmAble connects a therapist to patients by remotely connecting through a cloud platform. The therapist can monitor and analyze the progress of their patient’s recovery by looking at the movement data such as patterns, speed, accuracy etc.

ArmAble was unveiled recently during the Seventh Foundation Day celebrations of the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) at Delhi. BeAble Health works towards enabling health and lives through the convergence of good design and technology.

It is a spinoff from the first batch of Fellowship in Healthcare Entrepreneurship at the Centre for Healthcare Entrepreneurship (CfHE) at IIT Hyderabad.

