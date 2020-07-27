Aakash Educational Services offers digitized futuristic platform for the education community with SAP S/4HANA

Read Article

With the aim to digitize education and transform student experiences, by steering innovative mindsets in the current COVID era, Aakash Educational Services Ltd. (AESL), a national leader in test preparation services, embarked on a digital transformation journey with SAP S/4HANA. This SAP adoption is an important step towards enabling AESL to offer a digital futuristic platform for the education community at large.

With the education industry shifting from a classroom to an online setup in the current pandemic environment, AESL made a swift decision to standardize their business processes and bring in operational efficiencies that can offer quality digital education services to internal as well as external stakeholders. They chose SAP’s next-generation Digital Core, SAP S/4HANA an intelligent, integrated ERP system that helps revolutionize business processes with intelligent automation. This digital upgradation will further lay the foundation of AESL towards financial transformation on which the company can scale, grow and be future-ready.

Commenting on the announcement, Aakash Chaudhry, Director and CEO of Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), said: “We are investing heavily in technology to digitize our entire business model and systems, so that we stay with times and improve our offerings to our next-gene customers. We trusted SAP S/4 HANA to become our technology architecture that seamlessly integrates our processes and services to align with the future plans of the company.”

“India has the world’s largest population of about 500 million students in the age bracket of 5-24 years and this provides a great opportunity for the education sector. There is a huge need to adopt transformative and innovative approaches for further development in the education system,” said Parvesh Ghai, Vice President Sales, North & East India, Bangladesh, SAP. “We support institutes like AESL that believe in ‘digital transformations’ by bringing vast opportunities for taking the education and learning experience to the next level.”

AESL also plans to adopt industry best practices and gain a competitive advantage to stay ahead in the industry. This step towards digital transformation further lays the foundation of business growth and expansion planned for the coming years.

