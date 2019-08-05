VMware appoints Pradeep Nair to lead India operations

VMware has announced the appointment of Pradeep Nair as vice president and managing director for its India operations. Arun Parameswaran, who has been handling the India business for the past five years, will now lead VMware’s enterprise business in the region as Vice President, Enterprise Business, Asia Pacific and Japan, the company said in a statement.

“We have had tremendous learnings from our customers in India and with Parameswaran’s leadership, we’re looking at leveraging these across enterprises in Asia-Pacific and Japan. This is a fantastic time to join VMware and I am delighted to welcome Nair to the team and continue to deliver great outcomes for our customers,” said Duncan Hewett, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Asia Pacific and Japan said

With more than 20 years in the IT industry, Nair was working as Managing Director, India and South Asia operations at Autodesk prior to joining VMware.

An alumnus of IIM Calcutta, he has also worked with IBM Software Group, led IBM’s developer relations and academic initiatives that drove mass-adoption of IBM technology among India’s developer and student communities.

Parameswaran has a strong track record of working collaboratively with customers and partners to help architect solutions with VMware’s technologies.

Palo Alto, California-headquartered VMware in October last year announced to invest $2 billion in India over the next five years towards expanding its facilities, increase headcount and ramp up research and development activities.

The investment, part of the company’s overall global investment strategy, will enable the company to support its growing sales operations in India.

Over the past 13 years, VMware’s operations across R&D, sales and marketing as well as business support services have expanded in India — with more than 5,000 employees supporting its business locally and globally.

